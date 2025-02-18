Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Surpass 30 Wins

February 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks beat Wenatchee and Seattle on Friday and Monday, respectively, to reach 30 wins this season. With 15 games left in the regular season, the Hawks have a chance to surpass 40 regular season wins for a CHL-leading eighth consecutive year.

Hot Hawks:

Forward Alex Weiermair recorded multiple points in both team wins this past week to keep his over a point-per-game pace. Now with points in five straight games, the Los Angeles, Calif. native produced three goals and three assists for six points in the three games last week.

What else is new? Another six assist week for Seattle Kraken prospect Tyson Jugnauth. He has a WHL-leading 75 points amongst defensemen, 13 more than the next closest. His three assist showing against Seattle on President's Day represented the second time he's recorded three or more assists in a single game this year.

Forward Diego Buttazzoni extends his point streak to a team-leading nine straight games with a goal in Seattle on Saturday and the game-winning goal on Monday against the T-Birds.

Captain Kyle Chyzowski netted a season-high four points in the comeback win in Wenatchee on Friday night and followed it up with an assist on Saturday and Monday. Chyzowski now sits fifth in the WHL with 85 points.

Defensemen Cole Slobodian scored his first career Western Hockey League goal on Saturday in Seattle. Check out the highlight of the goal that aired on Portland's CW below. Three of his four points this year have come against Seattle.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták picked up two wins over the last five days and he turned aside 66 shots against U.S. Division foes.

Goaltender Marek Schlenker stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced in 48-plus minutes of relief in Seattle on Saturday.

Play of the Week:

First career Western Hockey League goal? First career WHL goal!

Cole Slobodian wired in his first goal as a Winterhawk on the road Saturday night to pull the game back within one. Congratulations, Cole!

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 6, Wenatchee 5 OT (Friday):

The Winterhawks came back from a two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime and win the game in Wenatchee. Kyle Chyzowski matched his career high with four points (2G, 2A) and Josh Zakreski netted the overtime winner. Zakreski (G, 2A) and Carter Sotheran (3A) also tallied big nights at the Town Toyota Center.

Portland 2, Seattle 4 (Saturday):

Diego Buttazzoni scored another power play goal and Cole Slobodian fired in his first Western Hockey League goal, but Seattle netminder Scott Ratzlaff turned aside all 28 shots he faced from Portland in the second and third periods. Ondřej Štěbeták got pulled after allowing three goals in the first period, but Marek Schlenker locked things down and gave his team a chance by stopping 22 of the 23 shots he faced in a relief appearance.

Portland 4, Seattle 3 (Monday):

Alex Weiermair was on fire with a two-goal game and Diego Buttazzoni scored the eventual game-winning goal on a third-period breakaway to beat Seattle 4-3 on Monday afternoon. The Winterhawks are now 11-0-0-0 on the year when Weiermair scores at least one goal. Tyson Jugnauth added three assists to bring him to 75 total points on the year. Portland won the battle of special teams, going 1-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Week Ahead:

The Winterhawks play three games in three nights beginning Friday in Everett. Then, Portland returns home for an Art Night game on Saturday against Wenatchee and a 4:00 p.m. Mascot Night game against Spokane on Sunday.

With 15 games remaining in the regular season, this weekend is one of the club's remaining three three-in-three stretches before playoffs.

Upcoming Promotional Games:

