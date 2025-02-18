Buttazzoni Nets Game Winner for 4-3 Victory Hawks' Victory on Monday

February 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Weiermair tallies two and Buttazzoni nets the game winner for a 4-3 Hawks' victory on Kids' Day.

Game #52: Portland (4) vs. Seattle (3)

SOG: POR (24) - SEA (39)

PP: POR (1/3) - SEA (0/5)

Saves: Štěbeták (36) - Malinoski (20)

SCORING:

SEA - Hayden Pakkala (13) from Brayden Holberton and Radim Mrtka

POR - Ryan Miller (12) from Tyson Jugnauth and Carter Sotheran

SEA - Simon Lovsin (6) from Nathan Pilling

POR - Alex Weiermair (14) from Tyson Jugnauth

SEA - Nathan Pilling (25) from Simon Lovsin

POR - Alex Weiermair (15) from Josh Zakreski and Kyle Chyzowski (power play)

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (28) from Tyson Jugnauth

GAME SUMMARY:

Seattle opened the scoring 6:42 into the game when Hayden Pakkala picked up a rebound and wristed a shot past Hawks' goaltender Ondrej Štěbeták to take the early 1-0 lead. Portland answered at the 8:21 mark, as Ryan Miller tipped in a point shot from Tyson Jugnauth for his 12th goal of the season, while Jugnauth recorded his first of three assists.

The Thunderbirds struck again just under three minutes into the second period, with Simon Lovsin grabbing his own rebound and burying Seattle's second goal.

With both teams playing four-on-four, Alex Weiermair scored his first of the day, skating up the right wing and outpacing the T-bird defenders with speed. He made a smooth forehand-to-backhand move before tucking the puck into the post to tie the game at two at 6:39.

Seattle replied with another goal over four minutes later when Nathan Pilling sniped his team leading 25th goal of the season off a rebounded shot by Simon Lovsin for both players' second points of the period. Josh Zakreski found Weiermair on a beautiful backhand pass who fired home his second tally of the night off a one timer slapshot on the powerplay to level the game again after 40 minutes of play.

The fourth lead change of the day came 7:29 into the final frame as Diego Buttazzoni picked up a flipped up pass from Jugnauth before wiring his breakaway shot top shelf beating Seattle netminder Grayson Malinoski blocker side for the lone goal in the third frame which proved to be the game winner for Portland.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks head North for a U.S. division matchup with the Everett Silvertips on Friday, February 21 at 7:05 p.m. PST at the Angel of the Winds Arena before heading home to host the Wenatchee Wild in celebration of Art Night on Saturday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. PST at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

