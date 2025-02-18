Kraken Prospect Catton Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs Captain Berkly Catton has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 16, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

This marks Catton's second weekly award this season and the Chiefs' fourth award in the last six weeks (fifth of the season).

The Seattle Kraken prospect led all WHL skaters with two goals and seven assists for nine points in three games while helping the Chiefs lock down a berth in the

2025 WHL Playoffs.

Catton played a key role in three straight comeback victories for Spokane, starting with a home tilt against the Wenatchee Wild on February 11. The Chiefs' league-best powerplay went to work late in the first period as Catton burst through a pair of Wild defenders to redirect an Owen Martin pass into the net to open the scoring. Wenatchee would pull ahead to lead 3-2, but veteran Shea Van Olm scored with 30 seconds left to force overtime. In the extra frame, Catton teed up Van Olm for the game-winning goal on a three-on-two break. Catton was named first star of the night.

Spokane would head to extras again in a narrow 5-4 shootout loss to the Tri-City Americans on February 14, though Catton was all over the scoresheet with a goal and three assists. The 19-year-old dished a pair of passes to Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall as the Ams jumped out to a 4-2 third-period lead. With less than three minutes left, St. Louis Blues prospect Will McIsaac stopped Tri-City from clearing their own zone and started a passing sequence capped off with a Catton wrister to get Spokane within a goal. Catton came through again on a 6-on-5 push with a secondary helper on Brayden Crampton 's game-tying goal, securing a single point for the Chiefs. This marks Catton's fifth game this season with four or more points.

The Chiefs got their revenge in a 6-3 walloping of Tri-City on February 15. Catton was named third star of the game with another three assists- two of which came on the man advantage.

Catton registered another two assists in a playoff-clinching win over the Kamloops Blazers on Monday, February 17, though that performance does not count towards this week's awards.

The Saskatoon, Sask. product sits third in the WHL scoring race with 31 goals and 59 assists for 90 points in 44 games.

He's tied for second in plus/minus at +43 while sitting third in points-per-game (2.05) and fourth in assists.

Catton is also on a 15-game point streak that's seen him tally 43 points (17G-26A).

Originally selected first overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Catton has become a fan-favourite in Spokane while becoming one of the franchise's top modern scorers.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound centreman has netted 109 goals and 156 assists for 265 career points in 184 regular-season games, in addition to four helpers in eight postseason games.

Catton was named the U.S. Division Player of the Year after a 116-point campaign in 2023-24, earning WHL U.S. Division First-Team All-Star Honours and picking up a nomination for WHL Player of the Year.

The Seattle Kraken called his name eighth overall at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and signed the youngster to a three-year, entry-level contract weeks later.

He was named the 37th captain in Chiefs history ahead of the 2024-25 regular season.

Catton's international resume includes his first trip to the IIHF World Junior Championship, where he tallied an assist, and a gold medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he led all skaters with eight goals and two assists in five games. He also clinched a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championship and silver at the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Spokane (37-16-1-1) is on a 7-0-1-1 point streak in the home stretch of the WHL's regular season.

The Chiefs will try to inch closer to locking down home-ice advantage in Round One when they host the Tri-City Americans (28-22-4-1) on Friday, February 21 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

