Jordan Switzer Named WHL Rookie of the Week

February 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Jordan Switzer has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 16, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

Switzer led all WHL netminders with a 2-0-0-0 record, a .50 goals-against average, a sparkling .982 save and one shutout.

The Edmonton, Alta. product was between the pipes for a pair of highlight-reel goaltender showdowns.

Switzer battled Prince Albert Raiders veteran Max Hildebrand in February 12's Wednesday Night in the Dub tilt, which saw Medicine Hat ultimately prevail by a score of 3-1. Switzer steered aside 32 shots and held Prince Albert scoreless on five powerplay opportunities. Some of his best moments came late in the third period while the Tigers were nursing a 2-1 lead, including a no-look stick stop on Ty Meunier and a four-on-two Raiders rush on a delayed penalty.

Switzer was tested again against the Regina Pats as the Tigers kicked off a four-game homestand on February 15. Switzer and opposing netminder Ewan Huet dueled from puck drop to the final buzzer, with Switzer prevailing with a 22-save shutout in a 1-0 victory. Switzer shined with a blocker stop with Jace Egland and Braxton Whitehead bearing down on separate shorthanded breakaways.

The youngster was named second and first star, respectively, in his two games.

Switzer, who clocks in at 6-foot, 184 pounds, is 20-6-2-0 in his first full WHL season with a 2.87 goals-against average, and .893 save percentage and two shutouts.

He sits fifth among all qualified WHL netminders in goals against average, is tied for sixth in wins and second in clean sheets.

Originally drafted by the Tigers in the sixth round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Switzer appeared in two contests in 2023-24.

Previously, the 18-year-old was a CSSHL U17 Champion with the Northern Alberta Xtreme and posted the league's best goals-against average (1.59) and top save percentage (.942).

Medicine Hat (37-16-3-1) has since clinched a berth in the 2025 WHL Playoffs with a win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on February 17.

The Tigers get back to work on Friday, February 21 as they host the Edmonton Oil Kings (30-20-2-2) at 7:00 p.m. MST.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.