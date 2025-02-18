February 18 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday as they welcome Evan Gardner and the Saskatoon Blades at 7:00pm before hosting Lethbridge product Emmitt Finnie and the Kamloops Blazers on Friday at 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/4jE3zcj.

Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey Auction: The 'Canes are auctioning their game-worn cream jerseys with the proceeds being donated to the Canadian Cancer Society's Wheels of Hope program which connects people who need transportation to cancer treatments with volunteer drivers. Wheels of Hope also offers short-term financial assistance to cover some costs of travelling to cancer treatments. This includes expenses like fuel and taxi or public transit fares. It is available to people with a low income who are currently receiving cancer treatment. Bid online here: https://www.32auctions.com/creamcanesjersey.

Hurricanes Hockey Cards: On Friday, the Hurricanes will be handing out the 2024-2025 Lethbridge Hurricanes collector hockey cards prior to the game. The first 1,000 fans through the doors at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena will receive a pack of hockey cards (one per fan).

Family Night: Join the Hurricanes on Friday when they welcome the Kamloops Blazers as we celebrate and recognize the team billets and players families prior to the game with a special pre-game ceremony. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting: https://bit.ly/40WVFC4.

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

Shane Scores for Maia Campaign: Shane Smith and the Lethbridge Hurricanes have announced the 'Shane Scores for Maia' campaign in support of the CMV Foundation of Canada. For every point Smith records this season, he and the Hurricanes, will each donate $25 to the foundation in support of his niece Maia who was diagnosed with CMV at birth. To find out more about the initiative, or to donate alongside Smith and the 'Canes, visit: https://bit.ly/3CIO6qz.

Flex Packs: It's not too late to catch all the action! Flex Packs are still available for the 2024-2025 regular season with 5, 10, and 18-game options available. Whether you've already been to a few games or are just getting started, these flexible packs let you choose the matchups that fit your schedule! Secure your Flex Pack today by visiting: https://bit.ly/3zQvxQ6.

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Tuesday, February 11th - at Calgary Hitmen (3-2 OT Loss): The Hurricanes had their franchise-long nine-game road winning streak on Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime loss in Calgary to the Hitmen at Scotiabank Saddledome. Luke Cozens and Brayden Yager scored in the game while Jackson Unger made 37-saves in the loss.

Wednesday, February 12th - vs. Red Deer Rebels (3-1 Win): Lethbridge earned a 3-1 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Wednesday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Kash Andresen, Caden Price and Brayden Yager scored in the victory while Koen Cleaver made 30-saves for his sixth-straight win. The 'Canes finished the regular season with a 7-1-0-0 record against the Rebels.

Friday, February 14th - vs. Regina Pats (6-5 OT Win): The 'Canes extended their home-winning streak to three-straight games as they defeated the Regina Pats 6-5 in overtime at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Anthony Wilson scored twice while Brayden Edwards, Kooper Gizowski and Leo Braillard scored in regulation before Shane Smith netted his first-career overtime winner.

Saturday, February 15th - at Edmonton Oil Kings (4-3 Loss): The Hurricanes had their 10-game road point streak end on Saturday with a 4-3 loss at Rogers Place. Kooper Gizowski had two goals and an assist in the loss while Brayden Yager extended his personal point streak to seven-straight games. The 'Canes record fell to 3-4-0-0 against the Oil Kings this season.

Monday, February 17th - at Medicine Hat Tigers (5-1 Loss): Lethbridge suffered their third-straight road loss on Monday with a 5-1 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place. Trae Johnson scored the lone goal for the 'Canes on the power play while Jackson Unger made 23-saves in the loss. The Hurricanes record against the Tigers slipped to 3-3-0-0 on the season.

Wednesday, February 19th - vs. Saskatoon Blades (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will open a two-game homestand on Wednesday when they welcome the Saskatoon Blades at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm. It will mark the third of four meetings on the season between the 'Canes and Blades - Lethbridge has posted a 1-1-0-0 record against Saskatoon this season.

Friday, February 21st - vs. Kamloops Blazers (7:00pm): Lethbridge will host the Kamloops Blazers at 7:00pm on Friday at the VisitLethbrdige.com Arena. The 'Canes have posted a 1-1-1-0 record against the BC Division this season while going 4-3-1-1 in nine games against the Western Conference. It will mark the Blazers first visit to Lethbridge since February 24th, 2023 when Kamloops earned a 6-2 win.

