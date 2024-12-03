Winterhawks Foundation Night Celebrates Community Hockey on December 7

The Portland Winterhawks are thrilled to host Winterhawks Foundation Night on Saturday, December 7, as they take on the Vancouver Giants at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. With puck drop set for 6:00 p.m., fans are invited to experience a night of hockey and community impact, celebrating the Foundation's dedication to amateur hockey, recreational skating, and youth development in the Portland area.

The Winterhawks Foundation's mission rests on three main pillars: Player Education, Youth Hockey, and Toyota Tom's Tykes programs. Each period of Saturday's game will spotlight one of these vital initiatives, giving fans a chance to learn about the incredible work being done to foster the next generation of hockey enthusiasts and athletes.

First Period: Player Education Program

During the first period, we'll highlight the Player Education Program, which promotes academic success, life skills, and personal growth for Winterhawks athletes. By providing resources for balancing school and sport, as well as post-secondary scholarships to elite hockey players in Oregon and Southwest Washington, the program prepares young athletes for success both on and off the ice.

In terms of Western Hockey League players, the Portland Winterhawks and the 21 other WHL member Clubs are proud to invest in their players' futures. Each WHL athlete signs a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement to play in the league, while also investing in their future. Administered by the WHL Office, WHL Scholarships are solely funded by the ownership of the WHL member Clubs. Every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. For every season played in the WHL, players receive a guaranteed, full year of WHL Scholarship including tuition, textbooks, and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice. The WHL Scholarship is a fully guaranteed academic scholarship with no requirement to play university hockey to qualify. The WHL graduate can apply the funding to any post-secondary or career-enhancing program of his choice, including trades schools or professional career training programs. Last season, 350 WHL players took advantage of their WHL Scholarship.

Second Period: Portland Jr. Winterhawks

The second period shines a spotlight on the Portland Jr. Winterhawks, a youth hockey organization with a proud history of success. With opportunities for players of all skill levels, the Jr. Winterhawks foster an environment where young athletes can grow their skills, confidence, and passion for the game.

From beginner programs to elite teams, the Jr. Winterhawks' legacy includes 47 years of professional playing experience, three USA Hockey National Championships, and 154 USA Hockey Development Camp invitees. During the second intermission, don't miss a special scrimmage featuring Jr. Winterhawks players as they show off their skills on the big stage!

Third Period: Toyota Tom's Tykes

The third period will honor Tom's Tykes, a program named in memory of Tom Gustafson, father of Winterhawks Head Coach Kyle Gustafson. Tom, a former president of the Portland Amateur Hockey Association, was instrumental in building the youth hockey league that would become the Portland Jr. Winterhawks.

In 2019, the Tom's Tykes program was created to introduce the great game of hockey to Portland-area kids at no cost to their families. Each session provides children under 8 with all the equipment they need, as well as the chance to learn from Winterhawks players and staff. This program carries on Tom's legacy of making hockey accessible to everyone.

Give Back All Season Long

Fans can join the Winterhawks Foundation in supporting these efforts all season. Stop by the Winterhawks Foundation table at Entrance CC on the VMC concourse to make a donation, enter the 50/50 raffle, or bid on exclusive signed jerseys from Winterhawks alumni. Can't make it to the game? Contributions are welcome anytime at Winterhawks Foundation Donations and fans located in the state of Oregon can play 50/50 on game nights directly on your phone.

