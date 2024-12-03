Carter MacAdams commits to Northern Michigan University for 2025-26

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today that 2004-born forward Carter MacAdams has announced his commitment to the Northern Michigan University Wildcats for the 2025-26 season.

"I'm so thankful and excited for this opportunity," said MacAdams. "I can't thank my coaches, teammates, family and friends enough for helping me achieve this commitment. I look forward to joining a great program next season and helping them win hockey games."

MacAdams, from South Surrey, British Columbia, is in his fifth and final season in the Western Hockey League after beginning his career with the Prince George Cougars.

Starting with the shortened 2020-21 season MacAdams played in 117 games for Prince George as he was drafted 70th overall in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. He recorded 48 points (18-30-48) with the Cougars.

MacAdams was then traded to the Calgary Hitmen where he skated in just 36 games over two seasons, recording 16 points (6-10-16).

Tri-City acquired MacAdams in a trade on November 23 of last year and he has flourished offensively scoring 54 points (20-34-54) in 70 games to date. He is currently third in team scoring with 28 points (10-18-28) in just 24 games.

He becomes the second Americans player to announce an NCAA commitment, joining team captain Jake Sloan who is attending Bowling Green State University next fall.

