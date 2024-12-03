Broncos Sign Goaltender Eskit to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

December 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce that 2008 born goaltender Aiden Eskit (Calgary, AB) has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization this week.

Eskit, 16, was selected 4th overall in the first round the WHL US Priority Draft in 2023. Currently playing for the Dallas Junior Stars U16 Program in Texas, Eskit has sported a 10-1-0-0 record in 12 games played, with a .920 save percentage and a 1.97 goals against average with the Stars.

Aiden carried over his strong play from the 2023-24 season in Dallas with a 20-3-0-0 record and an impressive .939 save percentage paired with a 1.96 goals against average.

Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie says the organization is excited add player of Aiden's calibre to the future of the team.

"Aiden is a terrific prospect for our organization. He competes, steals games and is extremely focused and mentally strong," he says. "We are excited to have Aiden and his family in Swift Current."

Eskit will remain in Dallas for the remainder of the season, Aiden is the younger brother of current goaltender Ethan Eskit playing for the Brandon Wheat Kings this season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024

Broncos Sign Goaltender Eskit to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.