Thunderbirds Add to FOX 13+ Broadcast Schedule
December 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the broadcasting of three upcoming games in the months of November and December on FOX 13+ (cable 110/ch. 22).
The Current Broadcast Schedule is as follows:
Saturday, November 2 vs Portland 6:05pm on FOX 13+
Friday, December 13 vs Spokane, 7:05pm On FOX 13+
Saturday, December 14 at Portland 6:05pm on FOX 13+
Saturday, February 8 at Portland on FOX13
Saturday, February 15 vs Portland on FOX 13
Saturday, March 1 at Spokane on FOX 13+
Friday, March 7 at Portland on FOX 13+
Saturday, March 8 vs Portland on FOX 13+
Saturday, March 15 at Portland on FOX 13+
Saturday, March 22 vs Portland on FOX 13+
*Dates and Opponents subject to change, more dates and opponents to be added in the coming month*
About the Seattle Thunderbirds
The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.
