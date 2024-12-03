Thunderbirds Add to FOX 13+ Broadcast Schedule

December 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the broadcasting of three upcoming games in the months of November and December on FOX 13+ (cable 110/ch. 22).

The Current Broadcast Schedule is as follows:

Saturday, November 2 vs Portland 6:05pm on FOX 13+

Friday, December 13 vs Spokane, 7:05pm On FOX 13+

Saturday, December 14 at Portland 6:05pm on FOX 13+

Saturday, February 8 at Portland on FOX13

Saturday, February 15 vs Portland on FOX 13

Saturday, March 1 at Spokane on FOX 13+

Friday, March 7 at Portland on FOX 13+

Saturday, March 8 vs Portland on FOX 13+

Saturday, March 15 at Portland on FOX 13+

Saturday, March 22 vs Portland on FOX 13+

*Dates and Opponents subject to change, more dates and opponents to be added in the coming month*

About the Seattle Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.

