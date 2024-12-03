Gavin Garland named Western Hockey League Rookie of the Month

Tri-City Americans forward Gavin Garland

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are pleased to announce that 2006-born forward Gavin Garland has been named the Western Hockey League's Rookie of the Month of the month of November.

Garland, from Calgary, Alberta, skated in 12 games in November and recorded 15 points (7-8-15). He also posted a +12 rating in those 12 games.

He started November by recording three straight multi-point games, helping Tri-City to wins over Spokane and two against the league-leading Everett Silvertips.

After being held off the scoresheet in Tri-City's first two games of their East Division road trip, Garland ended November on a six-game point streak with four goals and four assists in that span.

He is currently second on the Americans in scoring with 29 points (14-15-29) in 24 games. He also leads all WHL rookies in scoring.

He is the first Americans player to win the WHL's Rookie of the Month award since Jordan Gavin took the honors in September/October 2022.

