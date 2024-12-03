Gavin Garland named Western Hockey League Rookie of the Month
December 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are pleased to announce that 2006-born forward Gavin Garland has been named the Western Hockey League's Rookie of the Month of the month of November.
Garland, from Calgary, Alberta, skated in 12 games in November and recorded 15 points (7-8-15). He also posted a +12 rating in those 12 games.
He started November by recording three straight multi-point games, helping Tri-City to wins over Spokane and two against the league-leading Everett Silvertips.
After being held off the scoresheet in Tri-City's first two games of their East Division road trip, Garland ended November on a six-game point streak with four goals and four assists in that span.
He is currently second on the Americans in scoring with 29 points (14-15-29) in 24 games. He also leads all WHL rookies in scoring.
He is the first Americans player to win the WHL's Rookie of the Month award since Jordan Gavin took the honors in September/October 2022.
Images from this story
|
Tri-City Americans forward Gavin Garland
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024
- Gavin Garland named Western Hockey League Rookie of the Month - Tri-City Americans
- Capitals Prospect Cristall Headlines WHL Monthly Awards - WHL
- Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Finish Four-In-Five as Focus Shifts to Teddy Bear Toss - Portland Winterhawks
- Thunderbirds Add to FOX 13+ Broadcast Schedule - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Warriors Set to Battle Hurricanes - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Broncos Sign Goaltender Eskit to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Gavin Garland named Western Hockey League Rookie of the Month
- Americans' Home Winning Streak Ends With Loss To Wenatchee
- Preview: Americans vs Wild - November 30
- MacAdams' Late Goal Gives Americans Fifth Straight Win, 4-3, Over Wild
- Preview: Americans at Wild - November 29