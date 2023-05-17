Winston-Salem Suffers Setback Against Aberdeen

South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Aberdeen IronBirds, 13-3, Wednesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 2,700 fans.

Aberdeen (14-19) scored early and often, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Winston-Salem (23-10) responded immediately plating three runs in the bottom half of the inning, but that would be all Winston-Salem could muster against IronBirds pitching.

The IronBirds had an answer, as they put up a five spot in the second, a run in the third, a trio of runs in the fifth and two in the seventh, respectively.

Winston-Salem picked up six hits on the night, with three coming in the first. Wilfred Veras notched a multi-RBI night after driving in two in the bottom of the first to tie the game at the time. Wes Kath knocked in his 14th RBI on the season which gave the Dash their only lead on the evening in the first.

Aberdeen used four pitchers in the victory, with Ryan Long going the final five innings picking up the win in the 13-3 game.

Wednesday night also marked the first appearance on the mound for Dash pitcher Will Kincanon in 732 days after missing a majority of the 2021 season and all of 2022 due to injury.

The Dash and IronBirds meet for the third time of six on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

