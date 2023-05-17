Brooklyn Battles to Victory over Hudson Valley

May 17, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Behind a three-RBI day from 1B Chase Estep and an eight-strikeout performance from RHP Blade Tidwell, the Brooklyn Cyclones snapped their four-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Wednesday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park.

After Tidwell (1-3) escaped a second and third, nobody out, jam in the bottom of the first, Brooklyn (12-20) grabbed the lead for the first time in the series in the second.

3B William Lugo began the frame with a single to center and promptly moved to second when LF Jaylen Palmer worked a walk. Estep subsequently hammered a grounder past the diving first baseman and into the right-field corner. Both men scampered home on the 23-year-old's first career triple, putting the Cyclones ahead 2-0.

It remained a two-run game until Hudson Valley (22-13) drew even in the fourth. With runners at first and second and one out, Tidwell disengaged from the rubber to try and pick off the lead man breaking for third. The toss to the bag sailed over the third baseman's head, allowing a run to score and the tailing runner to take third. SS Ben Cowles followed with an RBI knock to tie it at two.

However, Brooklyn was unfazed and jumped in front for good in the top of the sixth. C Kevin Parada was plunked with the second pitch of the frame and moved to third on RF Stanley Consuegra's one-out double.

After Lugo was drilled to load the bases, Palmer stepped in and hit a tapper toward third. The throw home was late and flew over the catcher's head. Two runs came home on the single and error, placing the Cyclones back in front, 4-2.

A fielder's choice off the bat of Estep and a bases-loaded walk to SS Kevin Kendall added two more to Brooklyn's ledger in the sixth, giving the squad a 6-2 edge. In all, the Cyclones sent 10 men to the plate in a four-run frame.

In the ninth, the 'Clones added insurance. Parada rifled the first pitch of the inning for a double and advanced to third on a fielding error off the bat of CF Alex Ramírez. A fielder's choice grounder from Consuegra scored the 2022 first-round pick, stretching Brooklyn's advantage to 7-2.

Despite walking five hitters, Tidwell punched out eight and allowed just two unearned runs over five innings, earning the first win of his professional career.

RHP Tyrone Yulie (1-2) worked into the sixth inning - whiffing eight batters - but was saddled with his second loss of the year for Hudson Valley.

The Cyclones' LHP Daniel Juárez and RHP Paul Gervase yielded just two hits and struck out six over four shutout innings of relief to close out the victory.

The Cyclones will go for back-to-back triumphs on Thursday night. RHP Cameron Foster (0-3, 6.20) is expected to take the hill for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley is projected to counter with RHP Zach Messinger (0-1, 2.03). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Heritage Financial Park.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.