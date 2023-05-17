Dash Look to Keep Bats Hot, Holliday Quiet in Game Two against Aberdeen

May 17, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash are back in action Wednesday night to take on the Aberdeen IronBirds at 7 p.m. in game two of the series homestand at Truist Stadium. The Dash got off to a hot start in game one, taking down Aberdeen 8-7 Tuesday night in five innings due to inclement weather.

With largely sunny skies and warm temperatures, the elements shouldn't play a factor in Wednesday night's contest. The Dash, who currently hold a six-game lead in the South Atlantic League South, look to expand the gap and charge for a seventh straight series victory.

Tuesday night's win provided some valuable momentum. The Dash trailed by as much as 5 in the third inning, but some timely hits gave way to a lightning-quick comeback. Winston-Salem, down 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth, was able to plate four runs and secure a win.

Slowing Down one of the Game's Best

Right-hander Kohl Simas will be toeing the slab for the Dash Wednesday night. The San Diego State product is 3-0 on the season with a 2.74 ERA and a team-leading 31 strikeouts. Containing Aberdeen's Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLB draft, will be crucial.

The IronBirds shortstop, and the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, raked his way through Single-A with the Delmarva Shorebirds and hasn't slowed down since being promoted to High-A. Holliday boasts a .347 batting average to go along with five homers, 27 RBIs and an OPS of 1.138.

Tuesday night, Holliday nearly single-handedly stole a game-one victory. In merely five innings, he fell only a single shy of the cycle en route to batting in 6 of Aberdeen's seven runs. Simas, whose 12.13 K/9 indicates a high capability of wiping out batters, will have his hands full against Holliday.

Hot Hitting for the Dash

For the IronBirds, righty hurler Trace Bright will be on the bump. Bright has struggled thus far, compiling an 0-2 record in six games with a 5.82 ERA. For the electric Dash bats, getting on top of Bright early and often could be the game's decider.

The top half of the lineup has been performing especially well at the plate as of late. Speedy centerfielder Terrell Tatum, who will be leading off Wednesday night, sits third on the team with a .311 batting average and has knocked in 26 RBIs, good for second on the team.

DJ Gladney, manning left field and batting third, is another in the Dash trio of .300 hitters. Gladney is first on the team and third in all of High-A with 9 homers, and he paces the league with 36 RBIs.

The tandem of Gladney and Tatum are near the top of the board in most hitting stats, but right fielder Wilfred Veras has sneakily become one of the team's most reliable bats.

Veras leads the Dash with a .323 batting average, ranking seventh in all of High-A. He has been a doubles machine this season, leading the league with 15 and ranking second overall in hits with 40.

If Simas and Winston-Salem's arms can keep Holliday quiet, the Dash's ability to score in bunches could propel it to a second consecutive win over Aberdeen Wednesday night.

The Dash will also be celebrating Faith Night, presented by Crossnore Communities for Children. There will be a pregame sermon with Dash Chaplain, themed games and a special church cheer for attending church groups. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

