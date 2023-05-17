Nava Homers, Claws Roll to 7-3 Wednesday Win

May 17, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Andrick Nava homered and drove in four as the BlueClaws topped Wilmington 7-3 on Wednesday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (15-16) level the series at a game apiece and have won three of their last four games. Wilmington falls to 18-16.

Wilmington took the lead with three runs in the third inning. Jeremy De La Rosa singled home a run with TJ White walking with the bases loaded and Jordy Barley adding a SAC fly.

Jersey Shore stormed back in the third. With two outs, Nava's hit a 3-run home run to left-centerfield to put the BlueClaws up 5-3. It was Nava's first home run of the season and fifth professional blast.

Caleb Ricketts added an RBI triple in the fourth and Nava an RBI single in the fifth to push the BlueClaws lead to 7-3.

Jersey Shore starter Victor Vargas came out after 2.1 innings, allowing three runs. Reliever Rafael Marcano followed with 2.2 scoreless innings. Marcano (2-1) earned the win, his second of the season. Rodolfo Sanchez threw two scoreless innings in relief, while Tristan Garnett threw one.

Wilmington starter Dustin Saenz (1-2) gave up seven runs, but four errors led to only two being earned.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. LHP Matt Osterberg starts for the BlueClaws.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.