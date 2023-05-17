HVR Game Notes - May 17, 2023

May 17, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (22-12) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (11-20)

RHP Tyrone Yulie (1-1, 5.16 ERA) vs. RHP Blade Tidwell (0-3, 8.35 ERA)

| Game 35 | Home Game 17 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | May 17, 2023 | First Pitch 11:05 a.m. |

FUHGEDDABOUDIT: The Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones continuea six-game series on Wednesday at Heritage Financial Park. It will be the first of four series meetings between the two New York Major League affiliates this year. Last season, the home team won the first three series, before the road team won the latter two.

YESTERDAY'S NEWS: The Hudson Valley Renegades led from start to finish in a 9-6 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones. Spencer Jones homered and drove in two, while Aaron Palensky hit his league-leading 10th home run as well. Joel Valdez struck out a season-high seven in the win and Aldenis Sánchez led the offense with three hits while driving in two runs.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES: The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 16 of the team's 34 games (47.0%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 11-5 (.687) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played six games decided by 11-or-more runs (18.1% of games), and has a 3-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played seven one-run games, and are 2-5 (.286).

DON'T RUN ON ME: After catching another IronBirds runner on Saturday night, Antonio Gómez has now caught 12 baserunners in 18 games behind home plate this season. It's the highest mark in the South Atlantic League, tied for the most in High-A, and 8th in MiLB. In High-A, Gómez is tied with Darrien Miller (WIS, MIL) while Nick Clarno (AUG, ATL) leads all of MiLB with 24. In the month of May, Gómez has caught eight runners in 33 total attempts. It's a 13% improvement in CS% from the first month of the season.

GAS STATION: Through 34 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 394 strikeouts, the most in the SAL and among all High-A teams, and the third-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. Hudson Valley pitchers are striking out 11.90 batters per nine innings, and 30.3% of all batters faced this season.

THE K-ZONE: Over the last six games, Renegades starting pitchers have combined to allow just 9 ER on 17 hits in 30.0 innings, striking out 40 and walking only 11. Tyrone Yulie (5.0+ IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 K), Zach Messinger (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R/1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K), and Juan Carela (4.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) each received no decisions. Chase Hampton (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) and Drew Thorpe (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) both received wins. The starters' 2.70 ERA during this span is the lowest in the SAL and fourth best in High-A. The Vancouver Canadians (TOR, A+) lead the way with a 1.71 ERA.

TEXAS SIZED: Kilgore, TX native Chase Hampton has been dominant over his last three starts for the Renegades. The right-handed pitcher has punched out 28 batters in 14.2 IP in that span, while sporting a 0.90 ERA in his last two starts.

ARSON PALENSKY: Over the past seventeen games, Aaron Palensky is batting .364/.440/.803 (24-for-66) with 2 doubles, 9 HR, 19 RBIs, 4 SB and 15 runs.

- He is currently first in HR (10), second in SLG (.727) & OPS (1.143), fourth in RBI (26) & TB (64), sixth in AVG (.330), and ninth in OBP (.416) in the SAL.

- His 10 HR are tied for most among NYY minor leaguers with Andrés Chaparro.

A BOTTLE OF HENNY: With a solo home run in the second inning on Thursday, Spencer Henson is now ranked fourth in the South Atlantic League with seven home runs in 22 games this season. Henson hit 10 in 71 games last year for the Renegades. His 17 HR with HV ranks tied for fourth all time.

HOME RUN ROAD KINGS: The Renegades have excelled offensively on the road this season, ranking second in AVG (.266) on the road in the SAL.

During the series against the Drive, the 'Gades offense erupted for 18 home runs, the most in a week by any team in MiLB this year.

Hudson Valley's 28 road home runs this season is second-most among non-Triple-A teams in Minor League Baseball.

Overall, the Renegades have hit 47 home runs, the second-most among non-Triple-A MiLB teams. The Tennessee Smokies (AA, CHC) have hit 52.

The Renegades are averaging a gaudy 6.70 runs per game on the road.

CLIMBING THE LADDER: With a hit on Tuesday night, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 104 career hits with the Renegades. He currently sits tied for ninth with Tyler Hardman and Kevin O'Brien. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125. Aaron Palensky is also starting to near the century mark as well with 84 career hits in a Renegades uniform.

MR. STEAL YOUR BASE: The Renegades are 63-for-73 in stolen base attempts this season. They rank fourth in the South Atlantic League, fifth in High-A in steals. They are currently ranked 15th in all of MiLB with the Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE, A) leading the way with 105 through 33 games. Caleb Durbin leads the team with 15 steals, the third most in the SAL.

"MR. JONES AND ME": Over the last four games, Spencer Jones is hitting .500 (10-for-20) with four doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs and three stolen bases. With 27 RBIs on the season, Jones now leads the team and is third in the South Atlantic League. He also ranks tied for first in XBH (21), second in doubles (11), third in TB (74), tied for fourth in triples (3) & HR (7), fourth in H (36), fifth in SLG (.632), and eighth in OPS (.973) in the SAL.

