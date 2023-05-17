Price Walks Tourists off with Three-Run Homer

ASHEVILLE - It was Déjà vu at McCormick Field on Wednesday afternoon. The Asheville Tourists entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing the Greensboro Grasshoppers by one run. The Tourists put the first two men aboard and then, bam, a walk-off Home Run. Yesterday, in the same scenario, it was Jacob Melton who clubbed a walk-off three-run Homer. Today, the hero was Collin Price.

Asheville won the contest 5-3 but it was a one-run game for pretty much the entire contest. The Tourists took a 1-0 lead on a Tommy Sacco Jr. RBI single in the second inning. The Grasshoppers tied the game in the fifth but the Tourists jumped back in front on Ryan Clifford's RBI double in the sixth.

Greensboro managed to knot the score up 2-2 with a seventh inning run and then took the lead on a two-out RBI double in the top of the ninth. Tim Borden II singled to lead off the home half of the ninth and Sacco Jr. worked a walk before Price pulled the game-winning three-run Home Run over the left field wall. Miguel Palma finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.

Miguel Ullola pitched his best outing of the year. Ullola worked a season-high 4.1 innings and did not surrender an earned run. Walker Brockhouse finished out the fifth inning and Joey Mancini spun the final four innings. Mancini earned the win in his first appearance with the Tourists.

Asheville has won three straight games, which matches their longest win streak of the year. The Tourists will attempt to go for a fourth consecutive win on Thursday night at 6:35pm ET.

