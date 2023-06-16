Winston-Salem Seeking Bounce Back Effort in Game Four against Asheville

June 16, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Following a disappointing 16-3 defeat to the Asheville Tourists in game three of a six-game series homestand, the Winston-Salem Dash look to return to form in game four Friday night.

Shawn Goosenberg and Taishi Nakawake launched a pair of solo shots, but Asheville's offensive onslaught in the first two frames proved too much to overcome for Winston-Salem. With a new face on the mound Friday night, the Dash hope to pick up a win and extend their lead at the top of the South Atlantic League South.

Game 4 Mound Matchups

24-year-old righty Kole Ramage is set to make his first start for the Dash. He was called up from the Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on June 11, when he made his first appearance. In that outing, Ramage tossed one inning in relief, surrendering one hit and striking out two.

Ramage had a highly impressive month of May, giving up just 3 runs in seven appearances. Through 14 games this season, the Arkansas product has compiled a 4.18 ERA to go along with 25 strikeouts in 23.2 innings.

While Friday night marks his first start with the Dash, it also will be his first professional start, as well. In 2022, Ramage made nine relief appearances between the Arizona Complex League and Single-A, totaling a .234 opposing batting average and a 4.04 ERA.

For Asheville, 25-year-old righty Deylen Miley will be toeing the slab in game four. He's made five starts and five relief appearances on the year, pitching to a 4.42 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 36.2 innings.

In his last appearance, June 10 against the Aberdeen IronBirds, Miley spun four innings of two-hit, 1-run ball in relief with seven strikeouts. He boasts impressive swing-and-miss numbers, striking out 10.80 batters per nine innings and putting up a 27.0 K%.

The six-foot-two hurler has been susceptible to walks this year, however. He walks 3.93 batters per nine innings and possesses a 9.8 BB%. He's been sharper as of late, walking just a pair of batters and conceding 2 runs in nine innings in June.

Keys for the Dash

With Terrell Tatum, Loidel Chapelli, Michael Turner and Wes Kath returning to the lineup, the Dash hope to get the bats back on track and back up Ramage with some run support. Winston-Salem hit 1-8 with runners in scoring position Thursday night, a mark they hope to improve on in game four.

The Dash are hosting Girl Scout Night and Fireworks Friday, presented by Signature Real Estate, LLC. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

