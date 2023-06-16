Freeman Homers in Loss

Hickory, NC- The Crawdads' three game winning streak was snapped on Friday night as they lost to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 8-3.

Bowling Green scored twice in the top of the first inning to take an early lead.

A homerun by Cody Freeman in the bottom of the second made it a one run game.

The Hots Rods added a run in the third and five in the fourth to pull ahead 8-1.

In the home half of the frame, the Crawdads managed a run. Maximo Acosta reached on a single and came around to score on a wild pitch, ground out by Josh Hatcher, and a single by Daniel Mateo.

The Crawdads scored again in the seventh to bring the score to 8-3. Keyber Rodriguez led off the inning with a single and moved to third as Jayce Easley reached on a fielding error. Alejandro Osuna singled him in for the Crawdads' final run of the game.

The series will continue tomorrow evening with Renaissance Knight and a Sir Conrad bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of UNC Health Caldwell.

