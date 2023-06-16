Extra Innings Pitcher's Duel Goes Dash Way, 2-1

June 16, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Runs were at a premium in game four between the Winston-Salem Dash and the Asheville Tourists. Both sides plated a run across the first four innings, but from the fifth to the bottom of the 11th, pitching stole the show. In the bottom of the 11th, however, a balk brought home the game-winning run for Winston-Salem picking up a 2-1 extra-innings victory Friday night at Truist Stadium in front of 7,162 fans.

Winston-Salem (33-25) gave the ball to Kole Ramage making his first professional start. The Arkansas product tossed two innings and allowed only one run before Jared Kelley took over in the third with the Dash trailing 1-0.

Kelley, making his fourth appearance out of the bullpen, stifled Asheville (25-32) bats. The Tourists could not figure out the Texas native in his first two innings, and on the first pitch in the bottom of the fourth, DJ Gladney tied it up. The Chicago native ripped his first home run in over a month to right center tying the game up at one in the fourth.

After the Gladney long ball, pitching shined. Kelley got through five innings allowing only two hits, one walk, and punching out seven. For the Tourists, Valente Bellozo was nearly untouchable. Bellozo took over in the sixth and mowed down Dash bats. Chase Plymell replaced Kelley in the eighth and kept the game at a deadlock while Bellozo continued moving through the Winston-Salem bats into extras tied at one.

Tristan Stivors got the ball in the extra frames and worked through a clean tenth stranding a runner at second. Bellozo moved through his fifth inning in relief, sending the game to the 11th.

With the automatic runner at second, Stivors walked Ryan Wrobleski to put two on, before sitting down the next two. Kobe Kato worked a walk, and the bases were loaded with two outs. With the game on the line, Stivors hunkered down and forced Tommy Sacco to ground out escaping the bases loaded jam keeping it tied going to the bottom of the 11th.

After making the final out in the 10th, Loidel Chapelli was placed on second as Asheville brought in Carlos Calderon. Gladney drew a walk putting two on and Wilfred Veras moved Chapelli to third on a fly out. With the winning run 90 feet away, Calderon was called for a balk bringing home the winning run from third and walking off the Tourists, 2-1.

Winston-Salem remains perfect in extra innings this season moving to 3-0. Dash pitching allowed only six hits across the 11 innings and struck out 15 Asheville hitters, tying a season high, and Winston-Salem has secured at least a series split against the Tourists with two more games in the six-game set.

The Tourists and Dash meet again on Saturday night for game five. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.