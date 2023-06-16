HVR Game Notes - June 16, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (35-25) vs. Rome Braves (28-32)

RHP Juan Carela (2-2, 3.28 ERA) vs. RHP Ian Mejia (3-4, 4.13 ERA)

| Game 61 | Home Game 31 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | June 16, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

THE LAND OF THE BRAVES:The Hudson Valley Renegades match up with Rome Braves for the second and final series of the season. Their first meeting back in April, was a part of a two-week road trip through the South where the Renegades took five out of six from Rome and finished the road swing 9-3.

HITTING THE FINAL STRETCHTM:With only six games remaining in the first half of the South Atlantic League season, the Hudson Valley Renegades find themselves in first place, one game ahead of the Greensboro Grasshoppers for the SAL North lead. The Renegades magic number is six.

LAST TIME OUT:After the Rome Braves plated three runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game at four, the Hudson Valley Renegades recorded their third walk-off win of the season on a Spencer Henson bases loaded hit by pitch in the 10th inning. Alexander Vargas singled home a run and Grant Richardson crushed an inside the park home run in the sixth. Zach Messinger punched out seven batters in five shutout innings.

TEXAS FOREVER: On Thursday, the New York Yankees announced the promotion of RHP Chase Hampton to Double-A Somerset. In nine starts with the 'Gades this season, Hampton owned a 2-1 record with a 2.68 ERA in 47.0 innings. The Texas Tech product ranked 1st in the South Atlantic and 6th in all of Minor League baseball with 77 strikeouts.

TWIN KILLINGS:The Hudson Valley Renegades used a season-high four double plays on Thursday night to circumvent traffic on the bases in a 5-4 victory over Rome. Their previous high was three on May 14th against the Aberdeen IronBirds. The three ground ball twin killings are tied for the most in a game in the South Atlantic Leauge this season.

THE 10 K CLUB:After RHP Juan Carela racked up his second 10-strikeout game of the season on Friday night, Drew Thorpe struck out a career-high 12 batters on Sunday. The feat has been performed seven times this year with Chase Hampton collecting three 10 K games and Thorpe holding the other two. The 12-strikeout performance by Thorpe on Sunday is tied for the second most in High-A this year. In 2022, the Renegades had only three double-digit strikeout performances by a single pitcher, both T.J. Sikkema in his final two games with the club before he was traded to Kansas City in the Andrew Benintendi trade.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER:Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last 15 games. Renegades relievers combined for a 1.25 ERA (50.1 IP, 21 H, 9 R/7 ER, 20 BB, 59 K). The home run hit by Brandon Parker on Wednesday was the first earned run allowed by the 'Gades bullpen since May 31st. The streak spanned 36.1 innings.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER:The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since May 31st against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.46 ERA (80.0 IP, 44 H, 20 R, 13 ER, 33 BB, 103 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The 1-3 strikeouts are also the most in the MiLB as well. The Springfield Cardinals (STL--AA) have tossed only three more innings in this span for the Minor League lead in innings.

THE ANTHONY GARCIA EFFECT:Since his return to the lineup on June 3rd, the Renegades are 7-1 with Anthony Garcia in the starting nine. In his first eight games back, Garcia is 8-for-32 with a 3B, HR, 4 RBIs, three walks and six runs.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES:The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 23 of the team's 60 games (38.3%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 13-10 (.565) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played seven games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 4-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played 16 one-run games, and are 6-10 (.375).

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: Spencer Jones tallied his 19th double of the season on Wednesday against the Rome Braves. Jones is 2nd in the South Atlantic League only trailing Wilfred Veras (WS) who has amounted 21 total. The 19 doubles are good for third in High-A and are the most among all NYY Minor Leaguers.

DON'T RUN ON ME:Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez caught a pair of runners on Sunday against Jersey Shore to bring his total runners thrown out to 20 in 33 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-7th in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 27.1% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is around 21%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG -- A, ATL) leads MiLB with 35 CS while Gómez is t-7th.

- In the month of May, Gómez caught 34.1% of attempted runners (14-for-41).

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit on Sunday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 117 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. With his performance on Friday, he surpassed Jacson McGowan and Luis Mateo. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

PUTTING THEM ON THE HARD WAY:After plunking another batter on Wednesday, the Renegades have hit 48 batters with pitches this season, the most of any team in the South Atlantic League and 15th-most in MiLB. Incredibly the Modesto Nuts (SEA, A) have hit 73 batters this season in 60 games.

