Winston-Salem Falls in Hickory, 4-3

HICKORY, NC- The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game one of a six-game series against the Hickory Crawdads, 4-3, Tuesday night at LP Frans Stadium.

Winston-Salem (60-62) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first. Brooks Baldwin doubled with one out, and next batter, Michael Turner, drove him home on a single giving the Dash a 1-0 advantage.

The lead lasted until the second inning when Hickory (66-55) tied the game. Daniel Mateo led off the frame doubling and came home to score on a throwing error knotting the game at one.

The Dash regained the lead in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly, but the lead was short lived as Abimelec Ortiz hit a two-run homer, putting the home side in front, 3-2. Hickory added to its advantage in the fifth following a RBI double by Max Acosta, taking a 4-2 lead to the sixth.

In the sixth, Winston-Salem cut the deficit in half. Turned doubled to lead off the inning and moved to third on a ground out before a sacrifice fly brought home Turner to make it, 4-3.

Following the sixth, Dash pitching held strong while the offense threatened, but Winston-Salem could not find a big hit as it dropped game one to Hickory, 4-3.

Baldwin finished the night with a pair of hits while Turner went 3-for-4 at the plate.

Winston-Salem and Hickory meet for game two on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from LP Frans Stadium.

