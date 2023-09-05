Governor Cooper Honors Donald Moore with Order of the Long Leaf Pine

(Greensboro, NC) Greensboro Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore was honored with a new title the evening of September 2: Ambassador Extraordinary.

The Hoppers dedicated the night to celebrate Moore's lifetime of service to his hometown and 22 years in Minor League Baseball. In addition to receiving Greensboro's Key to the City, Donald was also bestowed The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Among the most prestigious awards conferred by the Governor of North Carolina, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is bestowed upon persons for exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty and which has made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina.

Donald's legacy extends beyond helping to save the Gate City's professional baseball team after the aging War Memorial Stadium became obsolete for modern-day, Minor League Baseball. Along with his staff and a civic- minded ownership group, Moore established a new standard of excellence for a professional baseball team operation and consistently ranked at or near the top in terms of annual attendance. Baseball America gave its Bob Freitas Award, which honors the top performing team at each classification of affiliated baseball, to Greensboro twice in 2008 and 2021.

"It is an incredible honor to receive this award," said Moore. "It remains one of the greatest privileges of my life to grow up in this community and ultimately be a part of its growth and success."

Moore joins the company of previous recipients Michael Jordan, Dale Earnhardt, Andy Griffith and Jim "Catfish" Hunter, to name a few.

