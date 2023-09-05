Claws Fall 13-0 in Series Opener Tuesday at Hudson Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Hudson Valley scored three in the first inning and Jared Serna had three hits and two steals as the Renegades rolled to a 13-0 win over the BlueClaws on Tuesday night in the first of a six-game series.

With the loss, the BlueClaws have now dropped three of their last four games and fall one game behind first place Brooklyn, who won earlier in the night, with five games to play.

Hudson Valley scored three times in the first inning off BlueClaws starter Gabriel Cotto. Antonio Gomez opened the scoring with a two-run double. Alexander Vargas followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0.

The Renegades added a run in the third on a SAC fly from Christopher Familia.

Cotto (2-5) was charged with four runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings, walking three and striking out one.

Renegades' starter Brock Selvidge (4-1) earned the win, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Hudson Valley blew the game open with five runs in the fifth. Rafael Flores had an RBI single. Anthony Hall drove in a run on a groundout. Jared Serna singled in two, and Jesus Rodriguez singled in one. All five runs were charged to Malik Binns but all five were unearned.

Rafael Flores hit a three-run home run off Wen-Hui Pan in the sixth.

Additionally, Hudson Valley stole six bases including two each by Jared Serna and Ben Cowles. Flores had two hits and drove in four of the 13 runs.

The loss was the largest of the season for the BlueClaws, who were also shutout for the seventh time this season.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. had a hit and a stolen base for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Christian McGowan starts for Jersey Shore.

