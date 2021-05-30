Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 30)

The Dash take on Hickory for the final game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (12-11) vs. Hickory Crawdads (9-14)

RHP Isaiah Carranza (1-2, 7.07 ERA) vs. RHP Ronny Henriquez (0-2, 3.46 ERA)

2:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #24

DOMINGUEZ DOMINATES IN DASH WIN

Johan Dominguez continued his home dominance Saturday, spinning six shutout frames against the Hickory Crawdads. The righty pitched for the second time at home this year with spectacular results, fanning six and allowing a single hit, walking none. Dominguez has pitched eleven innings at home, striking out 13 and allowing no runs.

Offensively, Luis Curbelo plated both Dash runs with RBIs in the first and third inning. Yolbert Sanchez scored both Dash runs, reaching on a single and a walk.

RONNY HENRIQUEZ: THE YOUNG GUN

With high potential and a high ceiling come high expectations. Such is the case for Ronny Henriquez, who is one of three players born in the year 2000 to play for the Crawdads. Signed as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic, Henriquez was known for his his three-pitch mix and his very slender frame.

Just 5'10", 150 pounds when signed, Henriquez dominated with the DSL Rangers, tallying a 5-0 record, 1.55 ERA, and 79 strikeouts in 58 innings. The righty was promptly promoted to A-level Hickory in 2019, where he started 19 times and fanned 99 in 82 innings.

While his fastball maxes out at 98, the big concern with Henriquez is whether his body will be able to handle the stressors of starting in the long term. Henriquez looked to address those concerns in the offseason, adding ten pounds of muscle while boosting his prospect ranking within the Rangers organization to #16 according to MLB Pipeline.

A REAL JUMBLE

With a win Saturday, the standings become even murkier in the High-A East South. The Dash sit in fourth place overall, but only a game behind both Bowling Green and Rome who sit at 13-10. Wedged between the clubs is Asheville, a mere half-game behind by virtue of playing one fewer contest. Greenville and Hickory, while both below .500, sit three and four games back respectively, still very much in the mix in a very crowded division.

LET'S CONSULT THE RULES

In the seventh inning Saturday, Dash pitcher Sal Biasi was ejected for use of an unknown foreign substance on his glove. While pitchers throughout the levels may apply sweat, saliva, or another substance to a ball and receive no punishment, the official rules state "no player is permitted to intentionally damage, deface, or decolor the baseball by rubbing it with any foreign item or substance, including dirt or saliva." While the enforcing of the rule tends to be inconsistent, Biasi marked the third Dash player or manager ejected this season.

DEFENSE AND PITCHING WIN TITLES

While the Dash and Crawdads offenses rank below average, both pitching staffs are among the best in High-A. The Dash have allowed the fewest homeruns in the High-A East, ranking second in all of High-A. The Dash feature the second-best defense in High-A as well, committing only 13 errors in 22 games.

Not to be outdone, Hickory relievers have been lights out this season. In all seven of the Crawdads' wins, a reliever has been the pitcher of record. Furthermore, the bullpen has thrown the third-most innings of any team, with the fourth-best ERA among all relief corps entering this series (2.62), trailing only Rome, Beloit, and Vancouver.

While the relief pitching for Hickory has held up throughout the series, their defense let them down Friday. Hickory committed their most errors in any game Friday, fueling the Dash victory.

A PREVIEW OF TUESDAY

While the starters for the game are unknown, the Dash travel to Greensboro for the first time in over 50 years. The Grasshoppers feature a potent offense with four players logging an OPS of above .700.

The Dash will be closely watching the injury report for Greensboro, as top Pirates prospect and former first-rounder Nick Gonzales is eligible to come off the injured list. The 6th pick in the 2020 draft, Gonzales carries an OPS of .917, blasting two homers and seven doubles in 13 games.

