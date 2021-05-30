Third Walk-Off in Six Days Serves as Series Winner

The Rome Braves (14-10) trailed for 8 Â½ innings, but they took their first lead when it mattered the most. A three-run homer from Logan Brown in the bottom of the ninth and a two-run tenth inning gave the R-Braves a 7-6 walk-off triumph in Sunday's series finale against the Greenville Drive (10-14). With the win, Rome takes the series outright with four victories over Greenville and remains tied for first in the division.

Greenville claimed a 3-0 lead thanks to a two-error first inning and a two-run third inning. Rome scored for the first time when a two-out Bryce Ball single brought home Shean Michel and Kevin Josephina. Greenville would stretch their lead back out in the fifth inning, however, scoring twice to control a 5-2 advantage. Down to their final three outs, Rome rallied. Two base hits and a fielder's choice brought Logan Brown to the plate with two aboard and one out, and the catcher stepped up when he was needed by clobbering a ball past the right field fence. That three-run blast tied it up and sent the game into extras. Though the Drive added a run in the top of the tenth, the Braves one-upped them. A Shean Michel double scored Garrett Saunders, and an RBI single by Kevin Josephina brought in Michel for the game's winning run.

Four Rome batters had three or more hits in the win. Michael Harris II finished 3-for-5 while Logan Brown was 3-for-5 with a home run, his third of 2021. Shean Michel was 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs scored, and one RBI. Kevin Josephina led the offense in hits, as the third baseman was 4-for-6 with two runs and one run batted in.

The final three pitchers for the Braves did a phenomenal job of keeping the Drive offensive at bay. Zach Daniels gave up one hit and one walk in two innings while striking out two Greenville batters. Kasey Kalich struck out four batters in two innings. Though Jake McSteen gave up an unearned run in the tenth, the reliever still received the win and is 1-0 on the year.

After taking four out of six games over the Drive, the R-Braves are 14-10 and are tied with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (14-10) for first place in the High-A East South. Rome will be back at it on Tuesday as they start a six-game road trip at Bowling Green. The next game at State Mutual Stadium will be on June 8 versus the Asheville Tourists.

