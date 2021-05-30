Hot Rods Game Notes

May 30, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







On Friday... Blake Hunt hit two home runs and collected six RBIs in a 12-2 win for the Hot Rods. The offense exploded for 12 runs on 12 hits, snapping their four-game losing streak. Jacob Lopez came out of the bullpen for 4.1 scoreless innings of work. This was his longest outing of the season and tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

About Asheville... The Tourists added one more home run on Saturday night. This brings their season total to 33. 17 of those home runs have come in the last six games. After Saturday's loss, the Tourists sit just 0.5 games behind Bowling Green and Rome for the High-A East South Division lead.

Going Streaking... Ruben Cardenas is currently on a 19 game on-base and nine-game hitting streak. He has reached base in every game he has played for the Hot Rods this season. There have been three games where he did not record a hit but walked in each game. During his hitting streak he has gone 11-35 (.314) with two homers and four RBIs.

Hunted History... Blake hunt became one of four players to collect six RBIs in a game in Hot Rods franchise history on Saturday. He is the first player to do so since Zach Rutherford on May 28, 2018, against the Dayton Dragon. He also tied his career-high with four hits in a game. Hunt tied the season-high for Hot Rods hitters with two homers, joining Erik Ostberg as the only two Hot Rods to hit two long balls in a game. Hunt becomes the 43rd player in franchise history to hit two home runs in one game.

Saturday's Notes... Hunt had his fifth multi-RBI game... Hunt's six RBIs ties the franchise record, which has been done four times... The last to accomplish the feat was Zach Rutherford on May 28, 2018, against the Dayton Dragons... Hunt also had his sixth multi-hit game... His four hits tie his career-high... Hunt hit two homers, tying Erik Ostberg for the most in a game this season... Hunt becomes the 43rd player in Hot Rods history with a two-homer game... Jones collected his fourth multi-hit game of the season... His three hits are a season-high... Hulsizer had his second multi-hit game of the season... His three RBIs marks the first time he has had a multi-RBI game this year... Gregorio collected his first multi-hit and multi-RBI game of the year... Lopez's 4.1 innings is his longest outing this season... His eight strikeouts ties a career high... This is the third time he has recorded eight K's... The Hot Rods have scored first in all five games of this series... BG has scored first in seven consecutive games... Bowling Green's win snaps a four-game losing streak... This was the longest skid of the season... BG walked 10 times Saturday...

Now pitching: Jayden Murray... This is the second time Murray is taking the mound against the Tourists this series. Overall, he has made two starts against Asheville this season. Murray has posted a 2.08 ERA over 8.2 innings over that span. On Tuesday he tossed 5.0 innings, tying his season-high against the Tourists. He also surrendered his first earned runs of the season, giving up two runs on two hits, while striking out four and walking two. Murray has yet to give up more than two hits in a game this season and has allowed two hits in each of his four starts.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.