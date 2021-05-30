Renegades Forced to Postpone Second Game of Series
May 30, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High Class-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees are postponing this afternoon's game with the Jersey Shore Blue Claws due to continued inclement weather in the area. The game will be made up as a single admission double-header on Friday, June 18th. Game 1 of the double-header will start at 5:05pm, and Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Dutchess Stadium will open to fans at 4:00 pm, one hour before the start of the first game.
Tickets from Sunday's game are now redeemable as a rain check that can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value, based on availability to any future Renegades home game during the 2021 season. Tickets exchanged for a premium game or premium seat will be subject to the applicable upgrade fee. The exchange will need to be in person at the Renegades Box Office.
The Renegades Box Office is open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm & Saturday from 10am-2pm on non-game days. On games days, the Box Office opens at the same times and remains open through the conclusion of the game. The Box Office is only open on Sunday game days from noon through the conclusion of the game.
Great seats are still available for all home games. To purchaser tickets, call 845-838-0094 or visit us online at hvrenegades.com.
