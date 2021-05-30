Rome Comes back in Ninth and Wins in 10th on Walk-Off, 7-6

Rome, Ga. - In the bottom of the ninth inning with Greenville ahead, 5-2, Rome's Logan Brown connected on a three-run homer to tie it and send it to extras where Rome plated two runs in the bottom of the tenth to win, 7-6, Sunday afternoon at State Mutual Stadium on a Kevin Josephina walk-off RBI single.

With the loss, Greenville dropped the series with Rome, 4-2.

The Braves' Josephina and Michael Harris started the ninth inning with back-to-back singles. After an out, Brown tied it, 5-5, on his three-run clout.

Greenville plated a run in the tenth on a Cole Brannen RBI single. However, it wasn't enough as Shean Michael hit an RBI double and Josephina drove him in two batters for the winning run.

Zach Bryant was charged with the loss after allowing the three-run homer and two runs in the tenth. Chris Murphy started for the Drive and completed 4.0 innings. He relented two runs on five hits and three walks with four punchouts. Yasel Santana made his Greenville debut and worked around five hits in his 2.0 innings of work. Brendan Cellucci tossed 2.0 innings of shutout ball with two strikeouts.

Jake McSteen got the win after throwing 1.0 inning, allowing just the one unearned in the tenth inning.

Brannen, one double, and Tyler Esplin, all singles, led the Drive with three hits. Kole Cottam and Nick Sogard each registered two hits apiece. Tyreque Reed drove in one to add to his league-leading tally. He has an RBI in four-straight.

Greenville took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Sogard reached on a fielding error by the second baseman. After a flyout, Esplin singled to right, putting runners on first and third. And with Reed at the plate, the pitcher made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt to first, allowing Sogard to score.

The Drive added to their lead in the third frame. Christian Koss and Esplin hit back-to-back singles to begin the inning. That brought up Reed, who doubled to right for another RBI. It was the fourth-straight game he drove in a run. Two batters later, Cottam connected on a sac fly to push the Greenville lead to 3-0.

However, Rome plated two runs in the bottom half of the third on a Bryce Ball two-run single.

Two innings later, in the top of the fifth, Greenville extended the lead back to three. With one out, Esplin singled followed by a walk by Reed. After a mound visit, Brandon Howlett scorched an RBI double to left. Another single, this time by Cottam, put runners at the corners. Following another mound visit, Luke Bandy registered a sac fly, giving the Drive a 5-2 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Brown hit the three-run homer to send it to extras.

After an off-day Monday, the Drive return to Fluor Field to battle the Asheville Tourists for a six-game series. Game one is set for Tuesday at 7 pm.

