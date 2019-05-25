Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (May 25 at Salem)

May 25, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





Following an 8-6 loss on Friday, the Dash continue their four-game set against the Salem Red Sox on Saturday at Haley Toyota Field. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m..

_____________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (24-23) at Salem Red Sox (18-28)

LHP Cristian Castillo (2-5, 3.95 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Thompson (0-2, 3.86 ERA)

6:05 p.m. - Haley Toyota Field (Salem, Va.)

Game #48 (Away Game #24)

DASH COMEBACK FALLS SHORT FRIDAY

Winston-Salem rallied back from early deficit on Friday night at Haley Toyota Field, but the Dash dropped their series opener 8-6 against the Salem Red Sox. Salem jumped out an quick lead against Dash starter Konnor Pilkington. Following three consecutive singles to start the bottom of the first, Pedro Castellanos lofted a sacrifice fly to make it a 1-0 contest. Following a strikeout to Garrett Benge, Marcus Wilson blasted a three-run homer to right to put Salem ahead 4-0. Tanner Nishioka later stroked a two-run double to make it a 6-0 contest in the third. Winston responded by scoring three times in the fourth, once in the fifth and twice in the seventh to knot the contest. However, Salem took the lead for good in the bottom of the seventh when Castellanos drove home Jarren Duran on an RBI single. Duran finished the night a perfect 4-for-4.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Nick Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, went 1-for-4 in Friday's loss over the Red Sox. Madrigal's 2019 season batting line now sits at .261/.335/.354. The 22-year-old is in his second year playing for the Dash. Madrigal joined the team at the end of last year, posting a .306 batting average and a .355 on-base percentage in 26 games played. Before joining the White Sox system, Madrigal was a star for the Beavers, winning Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore.

SOME GOOD TURNS IN THE ROTATION

Pilkington's outing ended a stretch of nine consecutive strong starts for the Dash rotation. Over that span, Dash starters posted a 2.05 ERA. Here is a rundown of those nine starts:

LHP Cristian Castillo at MB on 5/15: 7.0IP, 1R

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio at MB on 5/16: 4.0IP, 0R

RHP Lincoln Henzman at DE on 5/17: 6.0IP, 2R

LHP John Parke at DE on 5/18: 6.0IP, 1R

LHP Konnor Pilkington at DE on 5/19: 6.0IP, 0R

LHP C. Castillo vs. FAY on 5/20: 6.2IP, 2R

RHP J. Cavanerio vs. FAY on 5/21: 4.0IP, 1R

RHP L. Henzman vs. FAY on 5/22: 7.0IP, 2R

LHP J. Parke vs. FAY on 5/23: 6.0IP, 3R

THE ZACH ATTACK

Along with leading the team in batting average (.307), Zach Remillard is second on the team in OPS (.794) and wRC+ (132). The 25-year-old has also posted hits in 18 out of his last 20 contests. Overall this month, Remillard is posting a .373/.468/.507 batting line over 19 games. Before being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

STARTING TO PUT IT TOGETHER

Left-hander Cristian Castillo will make his ninth start of the season on Saturday night. The southpaw is coming off three consecutive quality starts. Castillo, who pitched for the Wilmington Blue Rocks in 2017 and 2018, was traded over from the Kansas City Royals to the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations on March 21. More information is available on page 3.

GREAT TO SEE YOU, RED SOX

For the first time this season, the Dash are squaring off against the Red Sox new High-A affiliate, the Salem Red Sox. Entering play on Saturday, the Red Sox are 18-28, good for fourth place in the Northern Division. Despite finishing below .500 and missing the Carolina League playoffs a season ago, Salem boasted the 2018 CL Most Valuable Player in Bobby Dalbec.

SEBY STRONG

The White Sox announced on Saturday that former Dash catcher Seby Zavala has been promoted to the big leagues for the first time. Zavala, who was playing for the Triple-A Charlotte at the time of the promotion, played for the Dash in 2017. In his first at-bat with Winston on June 24 against Buies Creek, Zavala hit a grand slam. In 55 games for the Dash, the 25-year-old hit .302/.376/.485 with eight homers and 38 RBIs. A 12th-round pick in 2015 out of San Diego State, Zavala played under the late Tony Gwynn in college. Prior to his call-up to the White Sox, Zavala hit .218 in 21 games with the Knights.

