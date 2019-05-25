Nationals Squeak Past Keys

WOODBRIDGE, VA - The Frederick Keys (24-23) managed just four hits in a 1-0 loss to the Potomac Nationals (19-29) on Saturday night at Northwest Federal Field. A game that was delayed more than an hour due to rain, the Keys could not convert on offense, leaving nine men on base. With the setback, the Keys see their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Following a 1 hour 3 minute rain delay, the Keys came back up to bat with two outs and runners at first and second in the top of the sixth. Facing new Nationals pitcher, Jhon Romero, Zach Jarrett lined a single to right and Willy Yahn was sent around third base by Keys manager Ryan Minor. Telmito Agustin threw a frozen rope to the plate and Yahn was called out at home on a close play.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Nationals grabbed their only run. Gage Canning singled off Matthias Dietz to start the inning. On a strikeout, Canning stole second and got to third on a throwing error by Keys catcher Jean Carrillo. Aldrem Corredor then doubled in the only run of the game.

The Keys put the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the eighth thanks to a Jomar Reyes double and a J.C. Escarra walk, but the visitors could not convert.

Romero (3-1) earned the win for the Nationals, tossing 1.1 innings of one-hit scoreless baseball. Dietz (1-5) suffered the loss, allowing just one run on three hits in three innings. He walked two and struck out five. Hayden Howard struck out the side in the ninth to pick up the save.

Despite receiving a no-decision, Cody Sedlock put together another strong outing, working five scoreless innings of two-hit baseball. He walked one and struck out six. In all eight of Sedlock's starts this year, he has given up two runs or less and allowed three or less hits in seven of the eight outings. Nationals starter Malvin Pena worked 5.2 innings of two-hit, shutout baseball in what was a pitcher's duel before the rain delay.

The Keys and Nationals continue their series on Sunday afternoon at Northwest Federal Field. Right-hander Brenan Hanifee (2-4, 6.06) starts for the Keys and will be opposed by P-Nats right-hander Kyle Johnston (5-4, 4.53). First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

The Keys return to Nymeo Field on Wednesday, May 29 when the Lynchburg Hillcats come to town for a five-game series. For ticket information fans can call 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

