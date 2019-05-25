Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 25 at Wilmington

May 25, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans continue their 11-game road trip and their four-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (a Kansas City Royals affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. This evening, LHP Luis Lugo (1-1, 3.67 ERA) starts for the Birds against LHP Daniel Lynch (3-2, 3.45 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:50 a.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

PITCHING DOMINATES, BIRDS TAKE SERIES OPENER

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans' pitching staff stymied the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday in a 2-1 win from Frawley Stadium. All three runs in the game were scored without an RBI. In the first, Blake Perkins scored on a wild pitch to give the Blue Rocks a 1-0 lead. Cam Balego crossed home on a wild pitch in the second to tie the game and a wild pitch in the fourth brought Aramis Ademan home to give the Pelicans a 2-1 advantage. Erling Moreno (4-5) earned the win, throwing five innings for the Birds, allowing just the one run. Tyler Peyton threw two scoreless out of the bullpen and Ryan Lawlor collected his first save of the season Myrtle Beach with five strikeouts over two runless frames.

WALK TALL AND CARRY A BIG STICK

The Pelicans have showed off their power this season, especially over their last few games. After another two home runs on Thursday, the Pelicans have had six different players hit a home run in the last six games (Kevonte Mitchell, Wladimir Galindo, Cam Balego, Miguel Amaya, Grant Fennell and Tyler Payne). Over their last 14 games (since 5/11), they have hit 13 home runs, which is the tied for the most in the league during that span. For perspective, the Reno Aces (Triple-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks) lead MiLB with 37 home runs since 5/11. The Pelicans' power number will most likely take a hit in this series in Wilmington because of the pitcher-friendly nature of Frawley Stadium. In 23 games at Frawley this season, there have just been nine home runs (three for Wilmington and six for their opponents).

BETTER KEEP THOSE ARMS WARM

There is no doubt that the pitching staff has helped to keep the Birds alive this season. When a Myrtle Beach starter has gone at least five innings, the Birds are 16-14. When the Pelicans receive a quality start, they are a strong 7-1. While the bullpen has struggled at times this season - they have allowed at least one run in 39 of the 49 games this year - when they do not cede a tally, the Pelicans are 8-2.

MITCHELL BRINGING THE MUSCLE

Kevonte Mitchell has been a monster at the plate for the Pelicans over the last 14 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .313/.382/.646 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs. His four long balls have come over his last 12 contests. After hitting just four home runs all of last season, he has seven this season, which leads the Pelicans and is tied for seventh in the league. His career high is 11 dingers that he blasted in 2017 with Low-A South Bend. Over this stretch for Mitchell, the Pelicans have scored 55 runs total. Having scored 11 runs and collected 11 RBIs, Mitchell is responsible for 40 percent of the offensive production for Myrtle Beach in the last 14 games.

LET'S PICK UP THE PACE

The Pelicans have played an average game time of 2:59:17 in 2019, the second-longest average time in the league. Six out of the Pelicans' last nine games have been over three hours. The MLB average time of game is 3:03:11 while the Carolina League averages 2:56:00 per game. The longest average nine-inning games in baseball belongs to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) who average 3:22:13 games.

BRINGING THE PAYNE

Tyler Payne has been on fire at the plate all season long for Myrtle Beach. Payne homered in both Tuesday's and Thursday's games and has now reached safely in 27 of his last 30 games, hitting .310/.371/.469. Payne is leads the Pelicans or is tied for the team lead in batting average (.300), hits (36), SLG (.450), OPS (.809) and doubles (nine). After playing in just 13 games in 2018 due to a hip injury, Payne has played 33 games in 2019 entering Saturday's contest at Wilmington.

CAMARGO CARRYING THE CARGO

Myrtle Beach reliever Jesus Camargo has been pitching well all season for the Birds. Camargo's 2.54 ERA leads the bullpen after his 3.1 innings on Monday. Following that outing, opponents are just hitting .180 off of the righty. Over his last nine outings, he has a 1.71 ERA (4 ER in 21.0 IP). Over that span, he has ceded just 12 hits, whiffing 16 and walking nine. Entering the second game against Wilmington, he is on four days of rest.

LAYING DOWN THE LAWLOR

Pelicans reliever Ryan Lawlor has been a force out of the bullpen in his first three outings of the season. After his two scoreless innings on Friday, Lawlor owns a 1.50 ERA (1 ER over 6 IP) with 13 strikeouts and just one walk over his six frames. Over his last two outings, he has stuckout 10 in just 4.1 innings.

PELICAN POINTS

Myrtle Beach leads the league with 196 walks this year...The Birds tied a season best, allowing just three hits to the Blue Rocks in Friday's game...The Pelicans and the Blue Rocks are ninth and 10th in the league, respectively, in average, SLG, OPS, runs, hits and doubles. Wilmington's .178 batting average at home is the worst in baseball by .025 (Stockton Ports, High-A affiliate of the Oakland A's).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.