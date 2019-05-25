Former Dash Catcher Zavala Called up to White Sox
May 25, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Chicago White Sox announced Saturday that former Dash catcher Seby Zavala, who is rated the 22nd-best prospect in the White Sox system by MLB Pipeline, has been called up to the White Sox 25-man roster. He is active for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins.
Zavala is the 363rd Winston-Salem alumnus to reach the Majors, and the 55th to play for the franchise during the Dash era (2009-present).
In 21 games with Triple-A Charlotte this season, Zavala belted six home runs while driving in 21 runs. He also boasted a .506 slugging percentage with the Knights.
A 12th-round draft pick out of San Diego State in 2015, Zavala played 55 games with Winston-Salem in 2017. During his time in the Dash purple, the catcher posted a .302/.376/.485 batting line while hitting eight home runs with 38 RBIs.
Zavala split the 2018 season between Double-A Birmingham and the Knights. In 104 games between the Barons and Knights last season, Zavala hit 13 home runs and 22 doubles.
The right-handed hitting catcher will be the third Winston-Salem alumnus to make his Major League debut in 2019. Former Dash right-hander Brandon Brennan made his big league debut with Seattle on March 21, and former Dash outfielder Eloy Jimenez debuted with the White Sox on March 28.
