Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 24 at Salem)

May 24, 2019





Following a 3-1 homestand against Fayetteville, the Dash now kick off a four-game set at Salem on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (24-22) at Salem Red Sox (17-28)

LHP Konnor Pilkington (0-1, 4.82 ERA) vs. LHP Jhonathan Diaz (2-4, 7.57 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - Haley Toyota Field (Salem, Va.)

Game #47 (Away Game #23)

REMILLARD HITS ANOTHER WALK-OFF

For the second straight game, Zach Remillard hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning, as the Dash secured a 4-3 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark. With the game tied at three in the bottom of the 10th, Yeyson Yrizarri began the inning as the placed runner at second base. Tyler Frost laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Yrizarri to third, After Nick Madrigal was intentionally walked, Jameson Fisher drew a walk to load the bases. Remillard then hit a slow roller off the glove of Fayetteville second baseman Miguelangel Sierra to score Yrizarri and end the ballgame. As part of the victory, John Parke earned a quality start by allowing three earned runs across six innings.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, went 0-for-2 with three walks in Thursday's win over the Woodpeckers. Madrigal's season batting line now sits at .261/.339/.357 in 40 games played. The 22-year-old is in his second year playing for the Dash. Madrigal joined the team at the end of last year, posting a .306 batting average and a .355 on-base percentage in 26 games played. Before joining the White Sox system, Madrigal was a star for the Oregon State Beavers, winning Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore.

SOME GOOD TURNS IN THE ROTATION

Parke's turn in the rotation marked the ninth consecutive strong start for the Dash. Over this span, Dash starters have posted a 2.05 ERA. Here is a rundown of the last nine starts:

LHP Cristian Castillo at MB on 5/15: 7.0IP, 1R

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio at MB on 5/16: 4.0IP, 0R

RHP Lincoln Henzman at DE on 5/17: 6.0IP, 2R

LHP John Parke at DE on 5/18: 6.0IP, 1R

LHP Konnor Pilkington at DE on 5/19: 6.0IP, 0R

LHP C. Castillo vs. FAY on 5/20: 6.2IP, 2R

RHP J. Cavanerio vs. FAY on 5/21: 4.0IP, 1R

RHP L. Henzman vs. FAY on 5/22: 7.0IP, 2R

LHP J. Parke vs. FAY on 5/23: 6.0IP, 3R

THE ZACH ATTACK

Along with leading the team in batting average (.314), Remillard now leads the team in OPS (.810) and wRC+ (136). The 25-year-old has also posted hits in 18 out of his last 19 contests. Overall this month, Remillard is posting a .397.486/.540 batting line over 17 games. Before being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

SEEING HIM FOR THE SECOND TIME

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington, who was the White Sox third-round pick last year out of Mississippi State, will make his third High-A start on Friday. In his last start, Pilkington struck out a career-high 12 Down East Wood Ducks last Sunday at Grainger Stadium. Before joining the Dash, Pilkington posted a 1.62 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched during his short stint with Low-A Kannapolis this year. Pilkington got on the national radar after an impressive 2017 campaign with the Bulldogs, during which he led his team in innings pitched and strikeouts. In 2017, he played on the USA College National Team alongside the likes of current Dash teammates Steele Walker and Madrigal. More information is available on page 3.

GREAT TO SEE YOU, RED SOX

For the first time this season, the Dash are squaring off against the Red Sox new High-A affiliate, the Salem Red Sox. Entering play on Friday, the Red Sox are 17-28, good for last place in the Northern Division. Despite finishing below .500 and missing the Carolina League playoffs a season ago, Salem boasted the 2018 CL Most Valuable Player in Bobby Dalbec.

DASH DOTS

Last season, Winston-Salem went 11-10 against Salem, including a 6-4 mark on the road...Will Kincanon, who is from Riverside, Illinois, set a career-high in innings pitched with three scoreless frames in the Dash's win on Thursday...Zach Lewis earned the win with a scoreless 10th.

