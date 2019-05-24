Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 24 at Wilmington

May 24, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans continue their 11-game road trip and start their four-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (a Kansas City Royals affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. This morning, RHP Erling Moreno (3-5, 7.39 ERA) starts for the Birds against LHP Daniel Tillo (3-3, 4.93 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 a.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

BIRDS FALL IN EXTRAS TO KEYS, LOSE SERIES

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans held a 7-4 lead into the ninth inning on Thursday against the Frederick Keys, but lost 8-7 in 11 innings from Harry Grove Stadium. Ben Hecht allowed a three-run home run from Zach Jarrett in the ninth to tie the game and a Jomar Reyes RBI ground rule double off of Ryan Kellogg (1-3) in the 11th ended it. On the offensive side for the Pelicans, Grant Fennell and Tyler Payne both crushed two-run homers and Carlos Sepulveda tied a career high with three hits and reached five times. Erich Uelmen started his first game on the season for the Pelicans, allowing over three runs his 4.1 innings.

LAYING THE LUMBER

The Pelicans have showed off their power this season, especially over their last few games. After another two home runs on Thursday, the Pelicans have had six different players hit a home run in the last five games (Kevonte Mitchell, Wladimir Galindo, Cam Balego, Miguel Amaya, Grant Fennell and Tyler Payne). Over their last 13 games (since 5/11), they have hit 13 home runs, which is the most in the league during that span. For perspective, the Reno Aces (Triple-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks) lead MiLB with 36 home runs since 5/11. They homered in three-straight games for the first time in the 2019 campaign from Sunday through Tuesday. In 2018, the Birds hit a franchise-low 55 home runs. At their current pace, the Pelicans are projected to hit 79 home runs, fewer than 2017 (101) and 2016 (90).

BETTER KEEP THOSE ARMS WARM

There is no doubt that the pitching staff has helped to keep the Birds alive this season. When a Myrtle Beach starter has gone at least five innings, the Birds are 15-14. When the Pelicans receive a quality start, they are a strong 7-1. While the bullpen has struggled at times this season - they have allowed at least one run in 39 of the 48 games this year - when they do not cede a tally, the Pelicans are 7-2.

MITCHELL BRINGING THE MUSCLE

Kevonte Mitchell has been a monster at the plate for the Pelicans over the last 13 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .326/.385/.674 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs. His four long balls have come over his last 11 contests. After hitting just four home runs all of last season, he has seven this season, which leads the Pelicans and is tied for fifth in the league. His career high is 11 dingers that he blasted in 2017 with Low-A South Bend. Over this stretch for Mitchell, the Pelicans have scored 53 runs total. Having scored 11 runs and collected 11 RBIs, Mitchell is responsible for 42 percent of the offensive production for Myrtle Beach in the last 13 games.

BECKY, LOOK AT THOSE BATS

The Pelicans have been on fire at the plate over the last five games. After just scoring two combined runs over four games from 5/15-5/18, the Birds have plated 27 runs in the last five (5.4 runs/game). That mark is third-most in the league over the last five games. Myrtle Beach is also hitting .258/.340/.423 in the last five games with seven home runs, much better than their season slashline of .224/.319/.336. The pitching has not helped out the Pelicans during the last five games though, owning a 5.76 ERA. That has led to a 2-3 record during the stretch, including a three-game losing streak.

BRINGING THE PAYNE

Tyler Payne has been on fire at the plate all season long for Myrtle Beach. Payne homered in both Tuesday's and Thursday's games and has now reached safely in 26 of his last 28 games, hitting .321/.383/.486. Payne is leads the Pelicans or is tied for the team lead in batting average (.310), hits (36), SLG (.466), OPS (.836) and doubles (nine). After playing in just 13 games in 2018 due to a hip injury, Payne has played 32 games in 2019 entering Friday's contest at Wilmington.

CAMARGO CARRYING THE CARGO

Myrtle Beach reliever Jesus Camargo has been pitching well all season for the Birds. Camargo's 2.54 ERA leads the bullpen after his 3.1 innings on Monday. Following that outing, opponents are just hitting .180 off of the righty. Over his last nine outings, he has a 1.71 ERA (4 ER in 21.0 IP). Over that span, he has ceded just 12 hits, whiffing 16 and walking nine. Entering the Wilmington series opener, he is on three days of rest.

THAT MAN CAN FLY

Zach Davis swiped his 13th base of the season in Tuesday's loss to Frederick. He is now second in the league, just three behind Salem's Jarren Duran (16) for the league lead in stolen bases. Davis stole 38 bases in 2018 to lead all Cubs farm hands.

PELICAN POINTS

This is the first meeting with the Wilmington Blue Rocks this season. Now, the Birds have only not faced the Potomac Nationals in 2019...The Pelicans struck out a season-high 14 times in Thursday's loss...Myrtle Beach leads the league with 192 walks this season...The Birds are tied for second in the league in GIDP with 37 in 48 games this year.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.