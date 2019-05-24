May 24 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Coming off a series split with the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Mudcats continue an eight game home stand tonight with game one of a four game series versus the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium. Carolina trails the first place Wood Ducks by 3.5 games in the Carolina League Southern Division standings and enters tonight's game at 2-2 versus Down East so far this season. The two teams last faced off during the first series of the season (4/4-4/7) where they split a four game set 2-2 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston... The Mudcats will play as "Pescados de Carolina" for the first time this season tonight at Five County Stadium. The Pescados de Carolina identity is part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" initiative celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture. Tonight's game will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream live in full high-definition video on MiLB.tv.

DOWN EAST WOOD DUCKS (TEXAS RANGERS) at PESCADOS de CAROLINA (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Friday, May 24, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Game 48, Home Game 21 | Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 28-19; DE: 32-16

Streaks: CAR: L2; DE: L1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 6-4, DE: 5-5

Home Record: CAR: 12-8; DE: 14-13

Road Record: CAR: 16-11; DE: 18-3

Division Record: CAR: 15-8; DE: 20-6

Current Series: First game (of 4)

Season Series: Tied 2-2 (of 20)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (10), 2-2 @OPP (10)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS

FRI, 5/24 vs. DE, 7:00 PM: Down East LHP John King (0-0, 0.69) at Carolina RHP Matt Smith (1-4, 4.13)

SAT, 5/25 vs. DE, 5:00 PM: Down East LHP Sal Mendez (1-0, 2.45) at Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (2-2, 3.33)

SUN, 5/26 vs. DE, 6:00 PM: Down East LHP Jake Latz (2-1, 3.09) at Carolina RHP Braden Webb (0-0, 2.45)

ICYMI: Pat McInerney hit a solo home run during a four hit and two run ninth, but Carolina left two men on in the final frame while coming up short in a 5-2 series finale loss to the Hillcats on Thursday night at Five County Stadium. Nelson Hernandez started for the Mudcats and allowed all six Lynchburg (23-22) runs while taking the loss. Hernandez allowed just four hits in the loss, but gave up a first inning two-run home run to Nolan Jones and a solo homer to Oscar Gonzalez in the sixth before leaving the game.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Pat McInerney hit a solo home run in the ninth last night to break up a shutout bid for the visiting, and later victorious, Hillcats. McInerney's home run was his third of the season and stretched Carolina's current streak of games with a home run to four straight. It also marked the second straight game where Carolina had hit a home run in the ninth as Wes Rogers hit a ninth inning grand slam on Wednesday afternoon in game three of the four game series. The Mudcats have homered in each game of their current home stand and have hit four homers overall over their last four games.

WHERE THEY RANK: Joantgel Segovia is currently 9th in the CL in AVG (.303), 10th in OBP (.388), 9h in SLG (.447), 7th in OPS (.835), tied for 8th in hits (49) and tied for 7th in runs (27)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 7th in the CL in OBP (.401), tied for 3rd in walks (29) and 3rd in runs (30)... Mario Feliciano is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in home runs (8), 6th in RBI (32), 10th in SLG (.444) and tied for 6th in total bases (72)... Payton Henry is currently tied for 9th in the CL in RBI (29)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in both wins (6) and games (17)... Rodrigo Benoit is tied for 6th in the CL in wins (4), tied for 2nd in the CL in games (16) and 2nd in the CL in saves (8)... Noah Zavolas currently 6th in the CL in ERA (3.33), 1st in innings pitched (54.0), 9th in average against (.275) and 3rd in WHIP (1.20)... Dylan File is currently tied for 8th in the CL in earned run average (3.73), 1st in WHIP (1.14), 6th in average against (.269), 5th in strikeouts (51) and 5th in innings pitched (50.2).

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUTS - RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 18 4 .227 .731

Corredor, A POT 16 1 .274 .687

Gonzalez, O LYN 15 3 .436 1.137

Henry, R CAR 14 3 .265 .960

Adams, J FAY 14 4 .321 .945

THREE TRUE OUTCOMES: Home runs, walks and strikeouts have accounted for 40.9% of Carolina's plate appearances this season. Carolina's current TTO/PA percentage is the highest such percentage of the three true outcomes in the Carolina League this season... Payton Henry (46.7%), Mario Feliciano (45.1%), Tristen Lutz (44.2%) and Ryan Aguilar (43.2%) are 3rd, 5th, 8th and 9th among qualified the Carolina League's OPS leaders in TTO%.

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a CL high 518 strikeouts this season. The Mudcats are on pace for 1,532 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a Carolina League and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts during the 2018 season; breaking the previous Carolina League and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by the Mudcats during the 2017 season... Carolina is also currently 2nd in MiLB in strikeouts this season; Low-A Clinton (Miami) leads the minors with 523 strikeouts this season... Carolina currently owns the third largest difference between strikeouts and hits (176 more strikeouts than hits) in MiLB.

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 24 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 23 games... The Carolina pitching staff is 15-9 and has totaled a 3.33 ERA (2.9 BB/9, 8.8 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 13-10 with a 4.43 ERA (3.0 BB/9, 8.0 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano.

PEAKING: At 28-19, the Mudcats are currently nine games above .500 and just 3.5 games back of first place Down East in the CL Southern Division standings. Carolina has been as high as 11 games above .500 once (5/21) and 10 games above three times (5/18, 5/20, 5/22) this season. Before this season, the last time a Mudcats team sat at least 10 games above .500 overall was on 7/27/08 when the then-Southern League Mudcats were 58-48 in the overall standings. That 2008 teams was also at 27-17 in the second half on 8/4/08 and finished the year at 80-60 overall. The 2008 squad was also the last Carolina team to reach the playoffs, but they went on to lose in the Southern League championship series to Mississippi.

GOT HEEM: Payton Henry is currently tied for the Carolina League in most caught steals (20). Henry has caught 20 of 46 (43.5%) would-be base stealers over 24 games and 210 innings behind the plate this season. Henry is also tied for second in all of MiLB in most caught steals (20) this season.

WHAT IF: Having totaled just 118 plate appearances, Rob Henry is currently just shy of qualifying for the CL leader board this season. Henry is, however, currently 8th in the CL in slugging (.485) and 3rd in ISO (.248) among CL players with at least 110 PA this season. He is also tied for 6th in the CL in homers (6).

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault will be away from the team this weekend while away with organization provided time off. Coach Fidel Pena will serve as acting manager for this weekend's series. Pena is in his first season as a coach with the Mudcats and his third overall as a coach in the Brewers system. He previously spent the last two seasons as a coach with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Pena is also a former catcher, infielder and outfielder who last played in Brewers system in 2016 (Brevard County Manatees, FSL).

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

