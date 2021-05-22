Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 22)

The Dash take on Jersey Shore for the fifth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (8-8) vs. JERSEY SHORE BLUECLAWS (7-9)

LHP Taylor Varnell (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Noah Skirrow (0-0, 0.96 ERA)

4:05 p.m. - FirstEnergy Park (Lakewood, NJ)

Game #17

PERFECT FOR 5, A WIN FOR THE DASH

RHP Davis Martin pitched five perfect innings, while RHP Jeremiah Burke tallied a four-inning save to steer the Dash to their first shutout win of the year 5-0.

Martin dazzled BlueClaws hitters Friday, pitching a mere 54 pitches in 5 innings, 40 of which were strikes. Martin faced 15 hitters and retired them all in order, marking the longest no-hit bid of the season, one that extended until the eighth inning. Despite throwing an inning more than Burke, Martin threw fewer pitches than the reliever baffling BlueClaw hitters all evening.

For Martin, it was the sixth time the righty pitched five or more innings without allowing a run, and his first time since August 14, 2019.

The Dash offense awoke from its slumber as well, plating five runs while getting two RBIs apiece from INF Yolbert Sanchez and INF Lenyn Sosa. The Dash drove in four of eight runners in scoring position, snapping their season-long three game losing streak.

A LOOK AT NOAH SKIRROW

RHP Noah Skirrow saved his best work in college for last - pitching brilliantly during in both the Cape Cod League and his final year at Liberty to boost his draft stock significantly going into the 2020 draft. Like many players, Skirrow was not selected due to the MLB Draft consisting of only five rounds. However, there was plenty of interest once the draft concluded.

Within a half-hour of the final pick in the draft, nine teams reached out to the righty looking to sign him. After weighing the options, Skirrow settled on the Phillies, signing for the maximum amount allowed to an undrafted free agent. His two main pitches are his fastball and curveball, mixing in a few other pitches to keep hitters off balance.

WHAT IS "PIGGYBACKING"?

While not commonplace at the MLB level, "piggybacking" is employed more in the minors. Essentially, once a starter throws a predetermined number of pitches or innings (typically shorter than that of a typical starter), a reliever is brought in with the goal of replicating or surpassing the results from the prior pitcher.

The logic behind the maneuver is hitters will produce more favorable outcomes the more a see a pitcher, meaning that if you cycle pitchers more often, you can reduce workloads while earning better results.

THAT'S STOTT, NOT SCOTT

The Phillies first-round selection in 2019 (14th overall), INF Bryson Stott opens the season as Philadelphia's third ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The shortstop was a three-year starter at UNLV, posting an OPS of nearly 1.000 his final season in Las Vegas, boosting his draft stock immensely in the process. He boasts defensive versatility and a patient approach at the plate, walking more than he struck out in college.

That approach has paid dividends at the High-A level. While his average sits at .235, Stott carries an OPS of .988, ranking in the top 15 of both slugging and OBP. The Las Vegas native slugged three homers in the opening two series, mixing in 16 walks to reach base in 14 of the 15 games he's played.

The former Rebel is a left-handed hitter who has put on muscle in an effort to improve his power tool, with many believing he can become a regular at the MLB level. Stott showed his skills and ability in the series opener, slugging a two-run homer among his two hits, giving the BlueClaws the victory.

A LOOK FORWARD

While the Dash will finalize a starter at the conclusion of Saturday's game, the BlueClaws will send RHP Jonathan Hughes to the mound in the finale. A second-round selection by the Baltimore Orioles out of high school, Hughes elected to attend Georgia Tech, bypassing the signing bonus offered by the Orioles. Hughes was signed to a minor league deal with the Phillies on June 16, 2020, after going undrafted in the 2020 draft.

