Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (May 18 at Down East)

Following back-to-back wins, the Dash continue their three-game set against the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday night at Grainger Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (20-20) at Down East Wood Ducks (29-13)

LHP John Parke (1-2, 3.96 ERA) vs. LHP John King (0-0, 1.50 ERA)

6 p.m. - Grainger Stadium (Kinston, N.C.)

Game #41 (Away Game #21)

SEVEN-RUN INNING PROPELS DASH

Thanks to a seven-run fourth inning and a strong start from Lincoln Henzman, the Dash defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 8-2 on Friday night at Grainger Stadium. Down 2-0 heading into the top of the fourth, the Dash offense to work, sending 13 men to the pate in the frame. Leading off the inning, Tyler Frost crushed a solo homer to right against Francisco Villegas to cut the deficit 2-1. After the Dash loaded the bases in the inning, Craig Dedelow smacked a grand slam to right-center to make it a 5-2 contest. Later in the fourth, Yeyson Yrizarri lofted a sacrifice fly to left to up the Dash's lead to four, and Nick Madrigal capped the scoring in the inning with a run-scoring single. Henzman was stellar in his seventh start of the year, going six innings and allowing five hits and two runs.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, has now posted hits in four consecutive contests. After going 2-for-5 on Friday, Madrigal has upped his season batting line to .261/.329/.366 in 34 games played. The 22-year-old is in his second year playing for the Dash. Madrigal joined the team at the end of last year, posting a .306 batting average and a .355 on-base percentage in 26 games played.

MR. DEEDS

After crushing a grand slam on Friday, Dedelow upped his season home run total to seven, which all active players on the team. A ninth-round pick out of Indiana University, Dedelow is posting a .779 OPS on the year. After posting a .245/.304/.436 batting line in the month of April, Dedelow is hitting .289/.345/.511 this month through 12 games.

WE MEET AGAIN, DEWDS

After dropping all three games in a home series against Down East from May 10-12, the Dash are looking for some revenge against the Woodies. At 29-13, the Wood Ducks have the best record in the CL this season. Last season, the Wood Ducks finished with the worst record in the circuit at 59-81.

UNSTOPPABLE IN MAY

Following a 1-for-4 effort on Friday night, Jameson Fisher upped his team-leading OPS to .830. Fisher also leads the team with a 140 wRC+. A fourth-round pick by the White Sox out of Southeastern Louisiana University in 2016, Fisher has been tearing the cover off the baseball in the month of May. In 14 games this month, Fisher is posting a .392/.475/.588 batting line with 10 runs scored. Fisher has specifically thrived in the four spot of the lineup this year, where he's hitting .400 in 14 games played.

PARKE IT LIKE IT'S HOT

Left-hander John Parke, who was third among White Sox farmhands in innings pitched (153.0) last year, will start Saturday's middle match against the Wood Ducks. Parke last pitched on May 12, when he tossed six innings of one-run ball in a no-decision against Down East in game one of a doubleheader. A 21st-round pick out of the University of South Carolina, Parke put together an impressive first full season in the professional ranks. Between Low-A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem last year, Parke was 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA in 27 starts. This past offseason, Parke had the opportunity to work out alongside big leaguers Max Scherzer and Sam Dyson in Jupiter, Florida, at a complex owned by famed trainer Eric Cressey.

EYEBLACK...WHO KNEW

During their previous six-game losing streak, the Dash pitching staff had posted a 6.00 ERA while the offense had recorded a .159 batting average. As a way of turning around their luck, Winston's position players and pitchers wore eye black on Thursday at Myrtle Beach and won the series finale 6-0 in the Grand Strand. Adding to the hi-jinx of that night, Dash hitting coach Jamie Dismuke acted as the team's third base coach in Justin Jirschele's place

DASH DOTS

Former right-hander Dylan Cease logged a win and a quality start (6.0IP, 9H, 3ER) for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday night against Lehigh Valley.

Carolina League Stories from May 18, 2019

