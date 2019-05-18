Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 18 at Lynchburg

May 18, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are back on the road at the Lynchburg Hillcats (a Cleveland Indians affiliate) in the second game of a three-game series with first pitch at 6:00 p.m. This evening, RHP Erling Moreno (3-4, 7.47 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Matt Solter (1-40, 1.50 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

VARGAS BRILLIANT, BIRDS FALL IN SHUTOUT LOSS

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans could not capitalize on a stellar start from Alexander Vargas in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday from City Stadium. Vargas threw five perfect innings before his was lifted and Ryan Lawlor (0-1), in his Pelicans debut, could not keep the game scoreless. He allowed an RBI double from Oscar Gonzalez in the seventh to break the scoreless tie. Lynchburg added on in the eighth with a Jodd Carter RBI two-bagger and the Hillcats took game one of the series from Myrtle Beach.

START IT OFF THE RIGHT WAY

In the early part of the season, the Pelicans have had a bunch of different players fill the leadoff spot in the order. Zach Davis (14 starts in the leadoff spot), Carlos Sepulveda (4), Yeiler Peguero (3), D.J. Wilson (7), Jimmy Herron (12) and Jhonny Bethencourt (2) have all hit first for the Birds this season. While Davis has the most starts at the top of the order, Bethencourt has the highest batting average (.286) out of that spot. Overall, the leadoff spot has struggled, hitting just .203 (32-for-158).

BETTER GET HERE ON TIME

Over the first 42 games of the season, the Birds have allowed 34 runs in the opening frame. On the offensive side, Myrtle Beach has scored 30 runs in the first inning themselves. Out of the total runs that have been scored in the games the Pelicans have played, 19.7 percent (74-of-375) have been scored in the first inning. There has been at least one first-inning run by either team in 14 of the last 21 games the Pelicans have played. The Birds and their opponents have gone scoreless in the first three innings only four times in the last 26 games and only eight times in their first 42 games.

BETTER KEEP THOSE ARMS WARM

There is no doubt that the pitching staff has helped to keep the Birds alive this season. When a Myrtle Beach starter has gone at least five innings, the Birds are 13-12. When the Pelicans receive a quality start, they are a strong 7-1. While the bullpen has struggled at times this season - they have allowed at least one run in 34 of the 42 games this year - when they do not cede a tally, the Pelicans are 7-1.

BROKEN BATS

The Pelicans have struggled on the offensive side over the last three games. During that stretch, Myrtle Beach has just managed one run over 26 innings and are hitting just .181/.269/.193. On the positive side, the Pelicans pitching staff has helped to keep the games close, owning a 2.77 ERA over the last three games. This is the first time in 2019 that the Pelicans have been shutout two-straight times and it's the first time since 6/28-6/29/18 against the Buies Creek Astros when the Birds lost 5-0 and 2-0 in back-to-back contests. The Pelicans only scored three runs over a four-game stretch from 6/26-6/29/18. Since becoming a Cubs affiliate in 2015, this is the fourth time that the Pelicans have been blanked in consecutive games. During that span, they have not been shut out in three-straight contests.

BACK TO THE HILL CITY

The Pelicans are 4-5 in their first nine games this season against the Lynchburg Hillcats, but they have been a different team against Lynchburg at home as opposed to on the road. At home, the Birds went 1-3 in the season-opening series while they went 3-1 against Lynchburg in their four-game set from April 18-21. Outside a pair of tough starts from Alex Lange, the staff shinned against the Indians affiliate. Removing Lange's 10 ER over 7.1 IP, the Birds' arms have combined for a 2.66 ERA (20 ER in 67.2 IP) in the nine games. Myrtle Beach has flexed its muscles against Lynchburg as well, having hit six home runs, including two from Miguel Amaya, against the Hillcats.

NEW MONTH, NEW ME

After a tough month of April in which the Pelicans set a franchise low for winning percentage in a single month (7-19, .269) in recorded franchise history (back to 2005), the Birds have turned things around in May. Entering their series against the Hillcats on Friday, the Birds are hitting .233/.333/.323 in May and have a 3.54 ERA while owning a 8-8 record. In April, the Pelicans had a .212/.306/.326 slashline and a 5.29 ERA. In 2018, after a 9-15 April, Myrtle Beach rebounded to go 15-14 in May.

CAMARGO CARRYING THE CARGO

Myrtle Beach reliever Jesus Camargo has been pitching well all season for the Birds. Only Ryan Kellogg has a better ERA out of the bullpen than Camargo's 2.52 mark. Following his 2.1 scoreless innings on Thursday, opponents are just hitting .172 off of the righty. Over his last eight outings, he has a 1.62 ERA (3 ER in 16.2 IP). Over that span, he has ceded just nine hits, whiffed 14 and walked nine.

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans start an 11-game road trip on Friday. It ties the final road trip of the season for the longest one on the season. In May, 17 of the Birds' 26 games are away from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.