May 18 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Winners of two straight, the Mudcats take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight in game two of a three game series at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville. Carolina last night's series opener 9-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the series and improve to 3-2 in the club's current road trip... The Mudcats also enter tonight's' game at 7-4 overall this season in game against the Woodpeckers, having won two three game home series (2-1) from 4/15-4/17 and 5/7-5/9 and splitting a four game road series (2-2) in Fayetteville (first home games in Segra Stadium history) between 4/18-4/21. Tonight's game is also the 12th of 13 first half games and 20 overall this season between the two teams... Tonight's game will begin at 5:00 p.m. at SEGRA Stadium in Downtown Fayetteville and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at FAYETTEVILLE WOODPECKERS (HOUSTON ASTROS)

Saturday, May 18, 2019 | 5:00 PM | Game 42, Away Game 26 | Segra Stadium | Fayetteville, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 25-16; FAY: 19-22

Streaks: CAR: W2; FAY: L1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 7-3, FAY: 4-6

Home Record: CAR: 10-6; FAY: 10-9

Road Record: CAR: 15-10; FAY: 9-13

Division Record: CAR: 14-7; FAY: 7-14

Current Series: CAR leads 1-0 (of 3)

Season Series: CAR leads 7-4 (of 20)

CAR v. OPP: 4-2 @CAR (10), 3-2 @OPP (10)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

SAT, 5/18 at FAY, 5:00 PM: Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (4-1, 4.97) at Fayetteville RHP Chad Donato (3-4, 5.52)

SUN, 5/19 at FAY, 2:00 PM: Carolina RHP Matt Smith (1-3, 3.64) at Fayetteville TBA

MON, 5/20 vs. LYN, 7:00 PM: Lynchburg TBA at Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (2-2, 2.81)

ICYMI: Mario Feliciano hit his team leading seventh home run while going 2-for-4 with five RBI, Joantgel Segovia went 3-for-5 with home run of his own and Dylan File pitched through the fifth with two unearned runs allowed as the Mudcats trounced the Woodpeckers 9-2 on Friday night at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville. The Mudcats improved to 7-4 versus Fayetteville overall on the season with Friday's series opening win at Segra Stadium. The win was also Carolina's second straight and brought them up to a 3-2 mark in their current road trip.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Mudcats broke a streak of four straight games without a home run after clubbing two in last night's 9-2 victory in Fayetteville... The Mudcats homered twice last night (Segovia and Feliciano) and have now totaled nine home runs over five games played in Fayetteville this season.

TONIGHT'S CAROLINA MUDCATS STARTER...

Nelson Hernandez: 4-1, 4.97 ERA, 8 GS, 41.2 IP, 16 BB, 34 SO

Last outing: 5/13 at LYN, L, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 87 pitches

Mudcats are 7-1 in starts made by Hernandez in 2019.

TRENDING: Tristen Lutz snapped an eight game hitting streak two nights ago, but has hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games and is batting .305/.379/.576 with a .955 OPS (18-for-59, 13 R, 8 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 5 BB, 22 SO) since 4/27... Joantgel Segovia has totaled at least one hit in seven of his last nine games and is batting .400/.432/.629 with a 1.061 OPS over his last nine games (14-for-35, 8 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 0 SO)... Clayton Andrews has pitched through seven consecutive scoreless appearances and has not allowed a run since the second inning of his first appearance of 2019 on 4/24 in Myrtle Beach (Last 7: 0.00 ERA, 5 SV, 9.0 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 14 SO).

THREE TRUE OUTCOMES: Home runs, walks and strikeouts have accounted for 40.8% of Carolina's plate appearances this season; tied with Wilmington for the highest such percentage of the three true outcomes in the Carolina League this season... Mario Feliciano (46.2%), Tristen Lutz (44.7%), Payton Henry (44.3%) and Ryan Aguilar (43.6%) are 5th, 7th, 8th and 10th respectively among qualified CL batters in TTO%

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 21 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 20 games... The Carolina pitching staff is 13-8 and has totaled a 3.05 ERA (3.0 BB/9, 8.9 SO/9) in games caught by Henry. The Mudcats have additionally won five straight games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 12-8 with a 4.29 ERA (3.0 BB/9, 8.3 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano.

WHAT IF: Having totaled just 100 plate appearances, Rob Henry is currently just shy of qualifying for the CL leader board this season. Henry is, however, currently 6th in the CL in slugging (.494), 9th in OPS (.837) and 3rd in ISO (.270) among CL players with at least 100 PA this season.

WHERE THEY RANK: Joantgel Segovia is currently 6th in the CL in average (.317), 9th in OBP (.393), 5th in SLG (.476), 5th in OPS (.869), tied for 5th in hits (46) and 5th in runs (26)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 4th in the CL in OBP (.418), 2nd in runs (28) and 3rd in walks (27)... Mario Feliciano is currently tied for 4th in the CL in home runs (7), tied for 4th in RBI (29), 9th in slugging (.454) and tied for 7th in total bases (64)... Payton Henry is currently 7th in the CL in RBI (26). Henry is also 2nd in the CL in most caught steals having caught 19 of 43 (44.2%) would-be base stealers... Rob Henry is currently tied for 6th in the CL in homers (6)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in both wins (6) and games (15)... Rodrigo Benoit is tied for 2nd in the CL in games (14) and second in saves (7)... Noah Zavolas currently 4th in the CL in ERA (2.81), 1st innings (48.0), 4th in average against (.266) and 3rd in WHIP (1.17)... Dylan File is currently 5th in the CL in earned run average (2.96), 1st in WHIP (1.07), 5th in average against (.263), tied for 3rd in strikeouts (46) and 2nd in innings pitched (45.2).

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a CL high 450 strikeouts this season and are on pace for 1,526 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a Carolina League and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts during the 2018 season; breaking the previous Carolina League and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by the Mudcats during the 2017 season.

FIRST QUARTER: The Mudcats went 21-14 over their first 35 games, or first quarter, of the 2019 season. That 21-14 (.600) matches the 1994 Mudcats for the fourth best first 35-game record in team history. The 1995 and 2005 Mudcats own the franchise's best first 35-game team record in franchise history after both clubs started their respective seasons at 24-11.

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is in his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 163 154 .514 317 2017-Present (3)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

