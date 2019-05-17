Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (May 17 at Down East)

After snapping a six-game slid on Thursday, the Dash now kick off a three-game set against the Down East Wood Ducks on Friday at Grainger Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (19-20) at Down East Wood Ducks (29-12)

LHP John Parke (1-2, 3.96 ERA) vs. LHP Francisco Villegas (0-1, 3.50 ERA)

7 p.m. - Grainger Stadium (Kinston, N.C.)

Game #40 (Away Game #20)

MADRIGAL HITS 1ST HOMER IN 6-0 WIN

Nick Madrigal belted his first career homer on Thursday night, as the Dash snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-0 at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. With one out in the top of the first inning, Madrigal lined a solo shot into the left-field seats against Pelicans starter Alex Lange to give Winston-Salem a 1-0 lead. Evan Skoug had three RBIs in the win, and the Dash pitching staff was superb. Jorgan Cavanerio got the start and recorded four scoreless innings while allowing two hits. Wyatt Burns, Jose Nin and Will Kincanon then combined to hold Myrtle Beach scoreless in the final five frames. Burns earned the win by working 2.2 hitless innings.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, has now posted hits in three consecutive contests. After going 2-for-5 on Thursday, Madrigal has upped his season batting line to .256/.326/.364 in 33 games played. The 22-year-old is in his second year playing for the Dash. Madrigal joined the team at the end of last year, posting a .306 batting average and a .355 on-base percentage in 26 games played. In the season finale on September 3 against Down East a season ago, Madrigal went 4-for-4 with two runs scored.

CONTINUING TO SWING A HOT BAT

Dash shortstop Zach Remillard was named the CL Player of the Week for May 6-12, the league office announced on Monday. In five games played last week, Remillard went 10-for-18 with a homer, a triple and a double and five RBIs. Remillard is currently riding a 11-game hitting streak that dates back to May 2. A 10th-round pick by the White Sox in 2016, Remillard is second among current position players with a 125 wRC+ (Weighted Runs Created Plus), meaning he has created 25% more runs than the average CL player. Before joining the White Sox farm system, Remillard was an integral piece of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

UNSTOPPABLE IN MAY

Following a 1-for-4 effort on Thursday night, Jameson Fisher upped his team-leading OPS to .828. Fisher also leads the team with a 139 wRC+. A fourth-round pick by the White Sox out of Southeastern Louisiana University in 2016, Fisher has been tearing the cover off the baseball in the month of May. In 13 games this month, Fisher is posting a .404/.481/.696 batting line with seven runs scored. Fisher has specifically thrived in the four spot of the lineup this year, where he's hitting .400 in 14 games played.

PARKE IT LIKE IT'S HOT

Left-hander John Parke, who was third among White Sox farmhands in innings pitched (153.0) last year, will start in the series opener against the Wood Ducks. Parke last pitched on May 12, when he tossed six innings of one-run ball in a no-decision against Down East in game one of a doubleheader. A 21st-round pick out of the University of South Carolina, Parke put together an impressive first full season in the professional ranks. Between Low-A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem last year, Parke was 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA in 27 starts. This past offseason, Parke had the opportunity to work out alongside big leaguers Max Scherzer and Sam Dyson in Jupiter, Florida, at a complex owned by famed trainer Eric Cressey. More information is available on page 3.

WE MEET AGAIN, DEWDS

After dropping all three games in a home series against Down East from May 10-12, the Dash look for some revenge against their Southern Division foe. At 29-12, the Wood Ducks are unequivocally the best team in the Carolina League this season. Last season, the Wood Ducks finished with the worst record in the circuit at 59-81.

DASH DOTS

During their previous six-game losing streak, the Dash pitching staff had posted a 6.00 ERA while the offense had recorded a .159 batting average...Also in that six-game stretch against the Pelicans and the Wood Ducks, the Dash were outscored 37-6.

