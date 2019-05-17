Vargas Pitches Gem, Hillcats Score Late to Take Series Opener

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans' Alexander Vargas was brilliant in his start, but the Lynchburg Hillcats scored in the seventh and eighth innings on Friday in a 2-0 victory from City Stadium.

Vargas threw five perfect innings, inducing seven groundouts and eight air outs, and left after those five frames with just 51 pitches.

Ryan Lawlor (0-1) replaced him to make his Pelicans (15-27) debut. After he threw a scoreless sixth, the Hillcats (20-19) plated the game's first run in the seventh.

Nolan Jones walked to start the inning and Oscar Gonzalez doubled him home to give Lynchburg a 1-0 advantage.

They then added on with another run in the eighth on an RBI double from Jodd Carter.

Dakody Clemmer (1-0) earned the win, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Lynchburg.

Game two of the series against the Lynchburg Hillcats is at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. RHP Erling Moreno (3-4, 7.47) will make the start for the Pelicans against RHP Matt Solter (1-0, 1.50) for the Hillcats. Coverage starts at 5:45 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

