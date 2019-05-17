Vargas Pitches Gem, Hillcats Score Late to Take Series Opener
May 17, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans' Alexander Vargas was brilliant in his start, but the Lynchburg Hillcats scored in the seventh and eighth innings on Friday in a 2-0 victory from City Stadium.
Vargas threw five perfect innings, inducing seven groundouts and eight air outs, and left after those five frames with just 51 pitches.
Ryan Lawlor (0-1) replaced him to make his Pelicans (15-27) debut. After he threw a scoreless sixth, the Hillcats (20-19) plated the game's first run in the seventh.
Nolan Jones walked to start the inning and Oscar Gonzalez doubled him home to give Lynchburg a 1-0 advantage.
They then added on with another run in the eighth on an RBI double from Jodd Carter.
Dakody Clemmer (1-0) earned the win, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Lynchburg.
Game two of the series against the Lynchburg Hillcats is at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. RHP Erling Moreno (3-4, 7.47) will make the start for the Pelicans against RHP Matt Solter (1-0, 1.50) for the Hillcats. Coverage starts at 5:45 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.
The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.
