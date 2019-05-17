May 17 Game Information

The Wood Ducks (29-12) return home tonight to face the Winston-Salem Dash (19-20) at 7 p.m. It's Mother Earth Friday at Grainger Stadium, with postgame fireworks following the action, presented by WNCT. The Dash will send left-hander John Parke (1-2, 3.96) to the mound, while the Wood Ducks will counter with lefty Francisco Villegas (0-1, 3.50). The broadcast will get underway at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online on 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks were held to just two hits Thursday night, as they were shutout by the P-Nats, 4-0. A pair of errors in the third inning led to three Potomac runs, and spoiled a great start from Jason Bahr (loss, 1-2), who retired the first nine batters he faced. Diosbel Arias doubled in the fourth inning, and was the lone Down East player to reach second base in the game.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The loss was just the second time the Woodies have been shut out this season, with the first coming as a 5-0 loss to the Hillcats on April 12. They were also held to two hits in that ballgame. Kyle Johnston delivered seven shutout frames for the P-Nats, becoming the first opposing pitcher this season to make it through seven innings against the Woodies.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Wood Ducks 18 road wins this season are the most in all of minor league baseball. They are 18-3 on the road, com-pared to just 11-9 at Grainger Stadium. At home the Woodies are batting .231, with an OPS of .637, and an ERA of 3.10, and scoring an average of 4.1 runs-per-game. On the road the Woodies boast an average of .261 to go along with an OPS of .726, and an ERA of 2.40, while scoring 5.2 runs-per-game. By comparison, the Woodies won 12 road games in the entire first half last season, and just 11 in the second half. The Woodies now have more road wins than Salem (15), Myrtle Beach (15), and Potomac (15) have total wins.

DOROW DOES IT AGAIN: Ryan Dorow has been clutch all season for the Wood Ducks. This season in late/close situations, Dorow is slashing .400/.526/.800, including two go-ahead home runs in the ninth inning, one being a walk-off against Fayetteville, April 27. He has also reached base in 18 consecutive games, batting .339 with an OBP of .461 over that stretch.

YONNY SETS THE TABLE: Yonny Hernandez saw his 25-game on-base streak come to an end on Thursday. The streak was the second longest to Ryan Aguilar (CAR, 26) in the Carolina League this year. Hernandez was the player of the week in the Carolina League April 15-22, reaching base 16 times in six games. He currently ranks second in the league in OBP (.459), and is first in walks (28), fourth in runs (25), and 8th in average (.318).

POZO PROVIDES THE PUNCH: Woodies catcher Yohel Pozo has heated up at the plate as of late. He is riding a 8-game on-base streak on which he has gone 12-28 (.429) with two home runs and 7 RBI. Over that stretch he has raised his average from .222 to .281.

HUFF IS HERE!: Sam Huff was promoted to Down East from Hickory Thursday, and has hit a double in four of his first seven games. The 21-year-old catcher posted an OPS of 1.165 in Single-A, and led all of mi-nor league baseball with 15 home runs at the time of his promotion. The Phoenix native is the 21st ranked prospect in the Rangers organization.

STRIKEOUT MACHINES: Joe Barlow has racked up the strikeouts this season for the Wood Ducks out of the bullpen. He has recorded 33 strikeouts in 18 innings, and has struck out multiple hitters in 11 of his 13 outings. Demarcus Evans has also been on a strikeout frenzy, fanning 30 in 17.2 innings this season. He has multiple strikeouts in 11 of his 14 ap-pearances, including a season-high six against Potomac on Wednesday.

DOUBLE THE FUN: Emmanuel Clase, Peter Fairbanks, and Tyler Phillips have all gotten the promotion to Double-A Frisco so far this season. Phillips allowed three runs in five innings, picking up two strikeouts in his first start on Tuesday. Fairbanks, in two games, has struck out six in 2.2 innings, and has yet to allow a base runner. Clase has consistently hit 101 on the radar gun, but has allowed 8 ER in 8 IP so far with the Riders.

DENYING THE LONG BALL: Wood Ducks pitching this year has given up just 12 home runs through 40 games, the fewest in the Carolina League. At the plate the Woodies have hit 21 long balls, nearly double the num-ber they have allowed.

AMAZING APRIL: The Woodies 18-8 record in April is their best winning percentage (.692) of any month in team history, while the 18 victories equals the best month all-time (May 2018), when the Woodies went 18-11 (.621). The 10 games above .500 is also most in team history (previous high, +8, May 27, 2018).

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers April 19, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

TOP-30 in Kinston: The Woodies now have eight Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, 21. Sam Huff and 24. Demarcus Evans.

