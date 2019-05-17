The #GoMudcats Fun Continues When the Mudcats Return to Five County Stadium Monday Night

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats return home to Five County Stadium on Monday night for a new eight game home stand featuring four games versus the Lynchburg Hillcats and four games versus the Down East Wood Ducks. The next home stand is highlighted by fun promotions including House Autry All-You-Can-Eat Tuesday, Thirsty Thursday with the first Dirty Dogs Spa Bark in the Park Night of the season, House Autry Friday Night Fireworks, Pescados de Carolina Night featuring a Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway, Faith and Family Night, Sunday Night Fireworks and a Memorial Day matinée.

The second half of the new home stand will also include free general admission tickets for past and present military personnel and their families. Proof of service must be presented to receive the free ticket offer. This free ticket offer will run from Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 27.

Individual game tickets, season ticket plans, group ticket packages and the latest mini plans are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com/tickets.

Monday, May 20 - B.O.G.O. Monday

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 6:00 p.m. | vs. Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians Affiliate)

- Buy One, Get One Monday, or B.O.G.O. Monday, features a buy one (1) box seat ticket and get one (1) free ticket offer for each Monday night home game throughout the season.

Tuesday, May 21 - House Autry All-You-Can-Eat Tuesday

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 6:00 p.m. | vs. Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians Affiliate)

- House Autry All-You-Can-Eat Tuesdays include all-you-can-eat House Autry hush-puppies and all-you-can-eat Bright Leaf hot dogs from 6:00 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. for each Tuesday night home game. The all-you-can-eat menu will apply to every fan in attendance. Fans will be limited to three items per trip, beverages will not be included.

Wednesday, May 22 - Education Day

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. | Gates Open: 10:00 a.m. | vs. Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians Affiliate)

- Local students and their schools are able to enjoy a day of exciting Minor League Baseball, learning, and an experience like no other. Education Day is designed for fans and students of all ages.

Thursday, May 23 - Thirsty Thursday, Dirty Dogs Spa Bark in the Park Night

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 6:00 p.m. | vs. Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians Affiliate)

- Thirsty Thursday features half priced draft beers and half priced bottled Pepsi products at Five County Stadium. Thirsty Thursday also features select $1.00 menu items, including $1.00 Bright Leaf Hot Dogs.

- The Mudcats are once again proud to partner with Dirty Dogs Spa for our first of two Bark in the Park games at Five County Stadium this season. The May 23rd Bark in the Park game will include a pre-game dog parade around the field. All dogs are free with the purchase of game ticket.

Friday, May 24 - House Autry Family Friday Fireworks, Dental Center at Zebulon Pescados de Carolina Night, Sugar Skull Bobblehead presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 6:00 p.m. | vs. Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers Affiliate)

- The Mudcats and House Autry once again present the area's most exciting fireworks show following each Friday home game throughout the season.

- The Mudcats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" initiative celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture, announce that they will play as "Pescados de Carolina" for four games during the upcoming 2019 season. Carolina's new Copa de la Diversión and Pescados de Carolina identity, complete with new game jerseys and hats, is presented locally by the Dental Center at Zebulon and nationally by ECHO Power Tools, the "Official Outdoor Power Tool of Copa de la Diversión" ("Herramienta Oficial de la Copa de la Diversión"). The Mudcats will transition to Pescados de Carolina for four home games this season starting on Friday, May 24 versus Down East with live music and a sugar skull bobblehead giveaway presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts. The first 1,200 fans in attendance will receive a Pescados de Carolina mini bobblehead courtesy of O'Reilly Auto Parts and La Ley 101.1 FM. Friday's game will also include live music.

- The game will feature free general admission tickets for past and present military personnel and their families. Proof of service must be presented to receive the free ticket offer.

Saturday, May 25 - Faith & Family Night

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 4:00 p.m. | vs. Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers Affiliate)

- Faith and Family Night features a day of fellowship at the ballpark with friends and family. Faith and Family Night is presented in part by His Radio and will include live music on the concourse, faith music throughout the night, a pre-game testimony and prayer by the team chaplain and video board recognition for all faith groups in attendance.

- The game will feature free general admission tickets for past and present military personnel and their families. Proof of service must be presented to receive the free ticket offer.

Sunday, May 26 - Sunday Night Fireworks

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 5:00 p.m. | vs. Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers Affiliate)

- The Mudcats will play at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 for Sunday Night Fireworks at Five County Stadium. The game will be followed by the best post-game fireworks show in Eastern North Carolina.

- The game will feature free general admission tickets for past and present military personnel and their families. Proof of service must be presented to receive the free ticket offer.

Monday, May 27 - Memorial Day Game

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 11:00 a.m. | vs. Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers Affiliate)

- Fans can help the Mudcats honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice by attending a special 12:00 p.m. matinée game on Memorial Day, May 27 at Five County Stadium. The Mudcats players will wear a special patriotic themed jersey, which will be auctioned off online at auctions.carolinamudcats.com later in the season.

- The game will feature free general admission tickets for past and present military personnel and their families. Proof of service must be presented to receive the free ticket offer.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

