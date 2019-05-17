INF Yeiler Peguero transferred to Short Season Low A Eugene from Myrtle Beach

May 17, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have made the following moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

INF Yeiler Peguero has been transferred to Short Season Low A Eugene from Myrtle Beach

LHP Ryan Lawlor has been transferred to Myrtle Beach from Low-A South Bend

Lawlor, an eighth-round selection out of Georgia by the Atlanta Braves in 2015, signed a free agent contract with the Cubs on July 3, 2018. After going 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in four appearances, three starts, in 2018 with Low-A South Bend, he was moved to the bullpen in 2019. This season, he was 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA in nine appearances for the Cubs. At Georgia, Lawlor was a starter his junior season and went 5-7 with a 3.67 ERA over 14 starts.

The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active players with three on the Injured List.

