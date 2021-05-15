Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 15)

The Dash take on Hickory for the fifth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash vs. HICKORY CRAWDADS

RHP Davis Martin (0-1, 7.50 ERA) vs. LHP Avery Weems (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC)

Game #11

THE STREAK IS ON

The best power hitter on the Dash this year has been Luis Curbelo, and he proved it again in Friday's win over the Crawdads. Curbelo blasted his team-leading fourth homer of the season, driving in three with his third-inning bomb to give the Dash a commanding 5-0 lead. Curbelo leads the team in slugging percentage (.815), OPS (1.181), OBP (.367), RBI (11), and total bases (22). The three-run shot marked the second consecutive game Curbelo launched a homer, albeit his first against a left-hander.

The hot-hitting third basemen is carrying a .296 average and invigorating the team offensively. With the homer, the Dash plated the game's first seven runs, taking the wind out of the Crawdad's sails. In a similar vein, Curbelo comes up biggest when runners are on the base paths. Curbelo is hitting a sizzling .417 with runners on, including a .400 batting average with runners in scoring position this season.

AVERY WEEMS: HELLO AGAIN

Hickory sends southpaw Avery Weems to the rubber in game five Saturday. It will be the second start for the lefty in his Crawdads career, as well as his career in the Rangers organization.

Weems, a 6th round pick out of Arizona in 2019, was originally selected by the White Sox. Split as a starter and reliever during his two years in Tucson, the Yavapai (AZ) Community College transfer spent time as both a starter and reliever to middling results. He boasted great potential however, and the White Sox selected him in 2019's draft. Weems started 14 games with the AZL White Sox and Great Falls during the '19 season, showing a good fastball, changeup, and curveball.

While it looked like Weems was in line to suit up for the Dash rather than the Crawdads, the lefty was shipped to the Rangers on December 8, 2020, with former Dash RHP Dane Dunning for RHP Lance Lynn, a current member of the White Sox rotation. As a result, Weems never played for the Dash, instead starting the season with High-A Hickory while improving his three-pitch arsenal, hoping to one day better the Rangers big league club.

THE "LANCE LYNN" TRADE: HOW'S IT LOOKING?

Avery Weems was only one of three players moved between the Rangers and White Sox back in December of 2020. In search of another ace on a team aiming at the World Series, the White Sox acquired RHP Lance Lynn, a veteran of four prior organizations, while dealing away Weems and Dunning.

For the White Sox - so far, so good. Lynn has been a steadying arm in the rotation, pitching to a 4-1 record, 1.30 ERA, and 44 strikeouts in 34.2 innings. Lynn figures to be an impact arm for the South Siders come playoff time, where he has pitched in six separate seasons.

For the Rangers, the payoff is not as immediate, but they figure to be pleased with their returns so far. While Weems is a few levels away from the MLB, RHP and former Dash pitcher Dane Dunning is already with the big-league organization. The former White Sox prospect is on his third organization after Chicago acquired the former first rounder from Washington in a trade for Adam Eaton. After starting 7 games for the White Sox in 2020, Dunning was dealt to Texas, where he started against the White Sox on April 23. The Sox were ready though, battering their former teammate for five runs in 2.2 innings.

A GLANCE AHEAD

The Dash have the opportunity to grab five of the six games played against Hickory with wins on Saturday and Sunday's games. The wins would put the Dash at 7-5 and right near the top of the High-A East League standings.

For the 'Dads, RHP Ronny Herniquez earns the start. The Dominican Republic native was handed a loss in his only start this year, working four innings of three-run baseball. Henriquez is in his second season with Hickory, after spending the prior year with the Crawdads at the A level last year.

The Dash starter is TBA. Taylor Varnell is the Dash starter with the most rest, having pitched last on Tuesday in Hickory.

High-A East League Stories from May 15, 2021

