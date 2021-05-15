Ranas de Rio de Greenville Holds on for Third-Straight win, 8-4

Greenville, SC - Ranas de Rio de Greenville plated four runs in both the fourth and eighth innings, including a go-ahead, bases loaded walk by Alan Marrero in the eighth, en route to an 8-4 victory and third-straight win over the Cyclones Saturday night at Fluor Field.

Brooklyn tied the score in the eighth inning at 4-4 on a Jake Mangum two-run homer. In the bottom half, however, Greenville sent nine men to the plate and scored four runs. Tyler Esplin got the rally started with a single. Tyreque Reed was then hit-by-pitch. After a flyout moved the runners to second and third, Tyler Dearden was intentionally walked. A batter later, Alan Marrero drew a bases-loaded walk to give Ranas de Rio de Greenville a 5-4 lead. The next batter struck out to send Elih Marrero to the dish. He subsequently sent a two-run double to the left-center field gap. The fourth and final run of the frame came around to score on a throwing error on the double.

Chase Shugart started the game for Greenville and hurled 4.0 innings of one run ball, allowing just two hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Dylan Spacke pitched in middle relief and gave up one run on one hit and one walk. Yusniel Pantoja earned the win and was credited with a blown save after allowing two runs in the eighth. For the night, he pitched 2.0 innings and surrendered four hits.

The Cyclone's starter, Jaison Valera, allowed four runs on four hits and two home runs over 4.0 innings. He fanned seven.

Brooklyn plated the first run of the game four batters in. With a runner on second base and one out, Luke Ritter grounded a ball up the middle just past the diving shortstop for an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.

Ranas de Rio de Greenville took the lead in the fourth inning on two home runs. After being no-hit over the first three innings, Nick Sogard started the inning with a line-drive double to left. Two batters later, Tyreque Reed blasted a two-run home run to center field for a 2-1 advantage. The ball left Reed's bat at 112 MPH and traveled 434 ft. for his third of the season. Brandon Howlett followed Reed with a single to left. After a strikeout, Alan Marrero skied a ball to left that landed in the first row of the Green Monster for a two-run blast, giving the home team a 4-1 lead. It was his first homer of the season.

The Cyclones trimmed Greenville's lead, 4-2, in the sixth inning on a Ritter sac fly, his second RBI of the game.

Two innings later, Brooklyn tied the game, 4-4, on the Mangum two-run homer to left field.

Alan Marrero led the way with three RBI while Reed and Elih Marrero drove in two. Cannon and Elih Marrero both collected multi-hit efforts. It was Cannon's fifth multi-hit performance in seven games.

The finale is set for 3 PM Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field. It will be a rematch of game one starters: left-hander Jay Groome for Greenville against left-hander Josh Walker for the Cyclones.

