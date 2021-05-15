'Dads Fan 15 in Loss to Dash

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads strung together 8 hits on Saturday night against the Winston-Salem but were unable to pull out a win, falling 5-2.

The Crawdads wasted no time getting on the board, putting up a run in the first. Chris Seise led off the inning with a single. Jonathan Ornelas hit into to a force out to replace Seise at first. Justin Foscue hit an infield single and Ornelas was able to take third on a throwing error. Blaine Crim drew a walk to load the bases for David Garcia. Garcia hit a sac fly to score Ornelas and give the Crawdads a 1-0 lead. The RBI was his 8th of the year to put him ahead of Crim for the team lead in RBIs.

The lead was erased as the Dash put up 3 runs in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. They added on two more in the seventh to push the score to 5-1.

The 'Dads responded in the bottom half of the seventh with a run. Garcia started the inning off with a single and moved to third on a single by Pedro Gonzalez. Kole Enright singled to drive in Garcia and cut the deficit to three.

On the mound the 'Dads staff combined for 15 strikeouts. Avery Weems started the game, tossing 2.1 innings and allowing two runs. Seth Nordlin came in for the next ten outs and allowed one run. Jesus Linarez took the Crawdasds the rest of the way and gave up two runs (only one was earned). Each pitcher recorded five strikeouts.

On the mound the 'Dads staff combined for 15 strikeouts. Avery Weems started the game, tossing 2.1 innings and allowing two runs. Seth Nordlin came in for the next ten outs and allowed one run. Jesus Linarez took the Crawdasds the rest of the way and gave up two runs (only one was earned). Each pitcher recorded five strikeouts.

