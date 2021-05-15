Hot Rods Game Notes

May 15, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







On Friday... The Hot Rods pitching staff kept the Tourists scoreless, allowing Greg Jones to collect his fourth RBI in just two games in a 1-0 win. Four Bowling Green pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts with Carlos Garcia earning the win and moving the bullpen's record to 7-1. The Hot Rods three hits, compared to the Tourists six, is also the third time Bowling Green won a game while being out hit this season.

Scoreless Success... Bowling Green improved to 3-0 during shutouts this season. The first scoreless game came on May 6 with the Hot Rods taking down the drive 14-0. Zack Trageton and Evan McKendry combined for seven scoreless innings and McKendry picked up the win. Joe LaSorsa, who started last night's game, earned the win in the second shutout, relieving Jayden Murray in a 8-0 game. Carlos Garcia tied a career high with five strikeouts last night, helping the Hot Rods staff strikeout 15 overall and secure the third shutout of the season.

Helping the Starters... The Hot Rods offense has drove in 6.44 runs per start for their pitchers this season. Over nine starts for the Bowling Green staff, they have received 24 runs while still in the game. Overall, the offense has scored 64 runs this season and 24 of those have been while the starter has been in the game.

About Asheville... The Tourists were held scoreless for the first time this season last night. Even with a scoreless performance, Asheville still sits at second place in the High A East with 58 runs scored, trailing only Bowling Green in that category. With the loss last night, Asheville is sitting alone in 5th place in the High A East South Division, 2.5 games behind the first place Hot Rods.

Lots of movement... The Hot Rods are already experience plenty of roster churn to start the season. Chris Muller and Niko Hulsizer went on the IL on May 8 and more changes have been made. BG adds 2018 first-rounder Greg Jones who is also the #8 prospect in the Rays system, while 2019 Hot Rods reliever Michael Costanzo joins the roster along with catcher Luis Trevino. Hot Rods home run leader, Erik Ostberg, leaves the team for AA Montgomery in the flurry of moves, as well.

Chasing Grand History... McGowan's two slams are a team-high for this season. The feat is one behind the franchise lead of three, which was last done by Chris Betts in 2019.

Friday's Notes... BG is 3-0 in shutouts this year... Garcia tied his career-high of five strikeouts... It's the fourth times he's done so in his career... Friday was LaSorsa's first start of his career... Gau earned the first save of his career... He hasn't allowed a hit or a run in his first four appearances of the season... BG's 15 strikeouts of Asheville falls one short of the team's season-high which was set in Thursday's game... The last time Bowling Green won a 1-0 game was on August 30, 2019 against the Lake County Captains... The Hot Rods offense was held to three hits, the lowest total of the season... Cardenas has six hits in the series... The Hot Rods bullpen is now 7-1 this season... Bowling Green is 10-7 all-time against Asheville... The Hot Rods are also 6-4 at Bowling Green Ballpark against the Tourists all-time...

Now pitching: Michael Mercado... The Hot Rods righty made his first start since 2018 against the Greenville Drive on May 8. He finished 2.1 innings, giving up five earned runs, including three home runs. Mercado has started all 20 games he has appeared in during his minor league career, posting an ERA of 4.64 over that span. He made his last appearance with the Hudson Valley Renegades in 2018, making 11 starts and finishing 50.0 innings with a 5.22 ERA.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.