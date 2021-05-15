Greenville Rallies for 8-4 Win to Ruin Mangum's Heroics

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Drive scored four eighth inning runs to break a tie game, beating the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, 8-4 Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game series at Fluor Field.

BIG MOMENTS

Greenville broke the late-game tie, scoring on a bases-loaded free pass when Brian Metoyer walked Alan Marrero to bring in Tyler Esplin to make it 5-4. The Drive added to their lead with three more runs in the frame highlighted by Elih Marrero's two-run single to break the game open, 8-4.

Jake Mangum pulled a game-tying two-run home run down the left field line in the eighth inning to make it 4-4.

Trailing 1-0, the Drive rallied for four runs against Cyclones starter Jaison Vilera to take a 4-1 lead in the fourth. Two-run home runs from Tyreque Reed and Alan Marrero spoiled Vilera's seven-strikeout performance.

Luke Ritter's RBI single in the first put Brooklyn ahead 1-0. The Wichita State product's sacrifice fly in the sixth cut the deficit in half, 4-2.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Jake Mangum: 2-3, home run, two RBIs, two runs, walk

Luke Ritter: 1-3, 2 RBIs, sac fly

Bryce Montes de Oca: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

NEWS AND NOTES

The Cyclones have dropped three in a row on the heels of winning three in a row, and are in danger of losing the series Sunday. Brooklyn's two week road trip to start the season will wrap up on Sunday.

Mets No. 2 prospect according to _MLB Pipeline_, Ronny Mauricio, extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the sixth inning.

Pitching in his first full season after dealing with injuries, righty reliever Bryce Montes de Oca pitched a season-long 1 â  innings, throwing 25 pitches. The flamethrower had not experienced returning to the mound for a second inning.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Greenville, Sunday, 3:05 p.m.

Probables: LHP Josh Walker (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Jay Groome (0-2, 18.69 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV

Audio: MiLB First Pitch App

