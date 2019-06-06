Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 6 vs. Myrtle Beach)

June 6, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





Fresh off their last off day of the first half, the Dash kick off a seven-game homestand with the first of a four-game set against Myrtle Beach on Thursday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

_______________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (33-24) vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (20-39)

LHP Cristian Castillo (4-5, 3.64 ERA) vs. RHP Erich Uelmen (1-0, 2.61 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #58 (Home Game #29)

BIG FIRST CARRIES DASH TO SWEEP

Thanks to a six-run first inning, which included back-to-back home runs by JJ Muno and Jordan George, the Dash claimed a 7-5 victory and a series sweep over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday night at Segra Stadium. With the bases loaded and the Dash already leading 1-0, Muno smashed a grand slam down the right-field line against Fayetteville starter JP France to put the club up 5-0. It was Muno's second home run in as many days and the fourth grand slam of the season for Winston-Salem. After France was replaced by Tanner Duncan, George crushed the first pitch from Duncan into the seats in right-field to make it 6-0 Dash. The Woodpeckers loaded the bases in the ninth, but Jose Nin struck out the last two hitters to lock down the save.

TYLER IS FEASTING (WITH A BIB ON)

A 15th-round pick out of Gonzaga University, Tyler Frost had his eight-game hitting streak snapped on Monday night, during which he hit .472 with three home runs and 11 RBIs. Frost hit an inside-the-park homer in the first inning last Thursday, marking the first Dash inside-the-parker since June 6, 2017. On Sunday, Frost was 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. The outfielder has recorded multiple hits in seven out of the last ten games. Entering May 23, Frost was hitting .193, but his recent run of success his raised his batting average 46 points to .239. Over the same span, Frost has raised his slugging percentage from .298 to .402. On Tuesday night, Frost went 2-for-5 with a triple and a stolen base.

HARD TO BE GRUMPY ABOUT THIS

Along with leading the team in batting average (.305), Zach Remillard is second in wRC+ (131) and OPS (.798). The 25-year-old has also posted hits in 24 out of his last 28 contests. Between April 26-June 2, Remillard posted a 31-game on-base streak. Overall in May, Remillard recorded a .375/.471/.545 batting line over 24 games. Before being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

HEADING TO A NEW PLACE

The White Sox announced that Nick Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, was promoted to the Double-A Birmingham Barons on Thursday. Madrigal, the number four overall prospect in the White Sox system and 43rd-best overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, hit .272 with two home runs, 10 doubles and 27 RBIs in 49 games with Winston-Salem this season. The former Beavers star also racked up 17 stolen bases, which is tied for third-best in the Carolina League. Upon his departure, Madrigal's 2.8% strikeout rate leads all of affiliated professional baseball. The second baseman has struck out just six times in 218 plate appearances this year.

NO MUSTACHE, NO PROBLEM

Muno's grand slam on Tuesday night continues a tear for the recently clean-shaven Dash utility player. In his last seven games, Muno is 12-for-24 with three home runs, two triples, 11 runs and 13 RBIs. During the same span, he has posted a .567 on-base percentage and a 1.042 slugging percentage. In 76 career games prior to this season, Muno had hit just one home run. But, in 26 games to start 2019, the former UC Santa Barbara star has already belted four homers.

SOMETHING TO CHATTER ABOUT

Left-hander Cristian Castillo will make his 11th start of the season on Thursday night. Over his last six starts, Castillo has posted a 2.55 ERA with 30 strikeouts against seven walks across 35.1 innings pitched. The southpaw has also won three straight starts, including his last one last Thursday when he yielded two runs in five innings against Carolina.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.